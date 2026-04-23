IFBB Pro, endurance athlete, and transformation coach, Petar Klančir may have a phenomenal physique, but this bodybuilder is all about trying new variations. To that end, the big man took to Instagram recently and demonstrated a dumbbell row variation that targets the entire back but requires some serious control. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

“If you want a stronger back, do this exercise,” encouraged Klančir, using his direct approach to sharing the details. While the traditional bentover dumbbell row targets the latissimus dorsi (side of back), rhomboids (upper back), and trapezius (neck and shoulder) muscles, using a bench to assist with the movement can negate some of the stability work. For a more taxing approach, Klančir’s variation offers no such support, but still requires a unilateral execution.

How to Do Petar Klančir’s Dumbbell Row Variation (Step-by-Step Guide)

“Take two dumbbells,” explained the Croatian coach, who, from a standing position bent over the weights. “Hinge your hips back, and bend your knees,” he demonstrated, showing how to avoid strain in the lower lumbar region. In his video, Klančir likened the set up to this row variation to that of a deadlift.

Once the exercise gets under way, however, it diverges from a deadlift as there is a greater focus on unilateral work. “Keeping your core engaged, now row up on one side, leaving the other weight on the floor or at shin height,” explained the bodybuilder. “This row variation is a compound move, and it targets the lats, rhomboids, and trapezius muscles in the upper back,” said the IFBB Pro. “As well as the shoulders and biceps.”

Muscles Worked: Why This Exercise Builds a Thick Back

You’ll also be crushing your core as you brace for stability during this variation. Klančir later explained that his reasoning for the unilateral focus was to improve his stabilization and control abilities, and this no doubt accounts for the lack of a bench, too. Taking a single limb approach is also great for fixing any muscular or strength imbalances, helping to create a large back that is symmetrical to boot.

If you would like to build a back just like this colossal Croatian, be sure to experiment with a light weight to perfect your form, before increasing the load by small increments to avoid going too heavy.

To follow Petar Klančir on Instagram, click here.