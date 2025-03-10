The hip thrust should be your go-to exercise if you want glutes that turn heads and improve performance in and out of the gym. Since Bret “The Glute Guy” Contreras put it on the map, the hip thrust has become the gold standard for building glute strength and size.

But it’s not just about aesthetics—your glutes are the engine behind sprinting, jumping, squats, and deadlifts. Strong glutes protect your lower back, improve hip mobility, and improve lifting performance. Whether your goal is to lift heavier, run faster, or fill out that back of your jeans, the hip thrust needs to be in your workout rotation.

Here, I will explain why the hip thrust is an awesome glute builder, how to do it right, common mistakes and how to fix them, and programming suggestions for strength, muscle, and power.

What is The Hip Thrust?

The hip thrust is a glute-dominant exercise that involves extending your hips while keeping your upper back braced against a bench. Unlike squats and deadlifts involving multiple muscle groups, the hip thrust maximizes glute activation while minimizing quad and lower-back involvement. It’s an effective exercise to build glute strength and size because it allows you to:

Load the glutes heavily without overloading the lower back

Trains full hip extension, which is critical in glute development

Now that you know what it is, let’s talk about how to perform the hip thrust with good form.

How to Do The Hip Thrust

Follow these steps to execute the hip thrust well and get the most out of every rep.

Sit on the floor with your upper back against the edge of a bench. Roll a loaded barbell into the crease of your hips (a bar pad helps here). Plant your feet flat on the floor, roughly shoulder-width apart. Brace your core, drive through your heels, and squeeze your glutes as you extend your hips. Keep your chin tucked and your ribs down to prevent your lower back from arching. Stop when your hips are locked out and your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Lower the barbell under control, keeping tension in your glutes as your hips return toward the floor. Reset and repeat for the desired number of reps.

Hip Thrust Muscles Trained

This exercise is performed for the gluteus maximus, or what Becky admires. It’s the prime mover for hip extension but is not the only muscle at play here. Here are the other players that make the glute magic happen.

Gluteus Medius & Minimus: The gluteus medius and minimus help stabilize the pelvis and prevent your knees from caving in.

Hamstrings: The hamstrings work with the glutes to extend the hips, especially at the bottom of the movement when the glutes are lengthened.

Core & Lower Back: A strong core is essential for keeping your pelvis and spine neutral. If your core isn’t braced, your lower back works too hard, which leads to less glute action.

Quadriceps: While the quads aren’t the primary movers, they assist in stabilizing the knees during the movement.

Common Hip Thrust Mistakes and Fixes

You have the potential to load up on the hip thrust, which makes it an excellent exercise for adding size and strength. But many mistake this exercise for a one-rep max movement, which it is not. With that in mind, here are some traps you can fall into when performing this booty builder.

Too Much Weight

Going heavier than you can handle leads to poor control, reduced range of motion, and excessive lower back involvement. The point of this exercise is to achieve full hip extension, otherwise you can say goodbye to glute gains.

The Fix: Use a weight you can control through full ROM without relying on momentum and focus on a strong glute squeeze at lockout.

Incorrect Foot Positioning

Your foot placement determines which muscles are working the hardest. Your quads take over if your feet are too close to your glutes. If they’re too far, your hamstrings dominate, reducing glute action.

The Fix: Aim for the shins vertical at lockout. If you’re having trouble determining foot positioning, get a feel for it by performing a few bodyweight reps before adding load.

Hyperextending the Lower Back

Instead of finishing with the glutes, some lifters overarch their lower back at lockout, which shifts tension away from the glutes and onto the lower back. You’re doing it wrong if you feel your lower back working more than your glutes.

The Fix: Try driving the bar backward over your head rather than straight up. This cue encourages glute lockout instead of an excessive lower back arch.

Not Keeping the Chin Tucked

Looking up and back during the movement can lead to poor spinal alignment and less glute activation.

The Fix: Imagine holding a tennis ball under your chin to maintain proper head positioning.

Benefits of The Hip Thrust Exercise

The hip thrust isn’t just for building a stronger backside—it also delivers serious performance benefits that translate to bigger lifts, faster sprints, and better movement.

It’s All About The Glutes

The hip thrust outperforms squats and deadlifts regarding glute engagement because it trains the muscle through a full ROM with limited assistance from other muscles. Studies show hip thrusts produce higher glute activation than squats at comparable loads, making them a go-to glute-building exercise.

Improved Athletic Performance

Strong glutes are essential for explosive power, whether sprinting, jumping, or changing direction in sports. Hip thrusts reinforce powerful hip extension, which is crucial for athletes on and off the field.

Stronger Squats and Deadlifts

If you struggle to lock out a heavy deadlift or squat, lockout glute strength might hold you back. The hip thrust strengthens the glutes at full hip extension, helping you power through sticking points in those lifts.

Lower Back and Knee Saver

Sometimes, squats and deadlifts hurt our lower backs and knees. When that happens, substituting hip thrusts is advisable because they place less stress on the spine and knees. This makes them a fantastic option for lifters with lower back pain or joint issues, as they allow you to train the glutes hard and heavy without excessive compressive forces on the spine.

Programming Suggestions

Whether you’re chasing muscle, strength, or explosive power, you can tweak your programming to get the most out of every rep. Here’s how to dial it in

For Muscle

Use moderate weight for 3-4 sets of 12-15 reps, resting between one and two minutes between sets.

For Strength and Power

Go heavy with 4-6 sets of 4-6 reps, resting two to three minutes after each set.

Athletic Performance and Speed

Use moderate to heavy weights for 3-5 sets of 6-8 reps, resting two to three minutes between sets.