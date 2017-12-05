The Best Exercise Supersets for Huge, Powerful Quads

lagunaguiance / Getty

Most of us spend the bulk of our time sitting. That flattens and deactivates our glutes, tightens our hips, and puts us at risk for dysfunctional movement patterns and injuries. No wonder there’s much focus—with good reason—on reactivating the glutes and loosening the hips.

But while people rightfully focus on the glutes, they also tend to neglect their quads—and that’s a shame. Dismissing the quads as simply aesthetic muscles or “lower-body triceps” is to neglect a vital part of your body’s operating system.

The four-pronged quadriceps muscle serves to extend the knees, and that makes strong quads crucial for walking, running, jumping, and squatting. The quads play an important role in stabilizing the knees and helping to flex the hips. And if we’re going to spend so much time sitting, the quads help us maintain proper posture.

In other words, the quads are responsible for stabilizing us for everyday movement and counteracting the effects of not moving.

Directions

In this quadriceps superset workout, we’ll pair movements that not only help extend our knees but also protect us from the impact of so much sitting. As with all supersets, don’t rest between each exercise pairing—go right from one to the other. Rest 60-90 seconds after each superset.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.