The Best Exercise Supersets for Huge, Powerful Quads

Pump up your #legsday routine with these classic quadriceps-building exercises (no sprinting required).

Quad Crushers

Box Jump
Most of us spend the bulk of our time sitting. That flattens and deactivates our glutes, tightens our hips, and puts us at risk for dysfunctional movement patterns and injuries. No wonder there’s much focus—with good reason—on reactivating the glutes and loosening the hips.

But while people rightfully focus on the glutes, they also tend to neglect their quads—and that’s a shame. Dismissing the quads as simply aesthetic muscles or “lower-body triceps” is to neglect a vital part of your body’s operating system.

The four-pronged quadriceps muscle serves to extend the knees, and that makes strong quads crucial for walking, running, jumping, and squatting. The quads play an important role in stabilizing the knees and helping to flex the hips. And if we’re going to spend so much time sitting, the quads help us maintain proper posture.

In other words, the quads are responsible for stabilizing us for everyday movement and counteracting the effects of not moving.

Directions

In this quadriceps superset workout, we’ll pair movements that not only help extend our knees but also protect us from the impact of so much sitting. As with all supersets, don’t rest between each exercise pairing—go right from one to the other. Rest 60-90 seconds after each superset.

Pete Williams is a NASM-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

1. Wall Sit and Side Quads Stretch

1A. WALL SIT

Why it works: One of the simplest, deceptively challenging bodyweight exercises you can find, this quickly challenges the quads.

How to do it: Stand a foot in front of a wall and sit down, back flat, as if you were sitting in an invisible chair.

Prescription: 2 sets of 30 seconds (or as long as possible up to 2 minutes).

1B. SIDE QUAD STRETCH

Why it works: This stretches the quads, hips, and upper thighs, which will make the rest of this quad workout more effective.

How to do it: Lie on your side with your knees pulled toward your chest. Hold your top ankle with your top hand. Pull your top leg behind your body to feel a stretch in the front of your thigh and hip. Hold for at least two seconds, and return to starting position. Do a set of 10 on one side before repeating on the opposite side.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 on each side.

2. Quadruped Rocking and Split Squat

Split squat with dumbbells
2A. QUADRUPED ROCKING

Why it works: This yoga pose hybrid—it blends cow and child’s pose—provides a great stretch for the quads and hips.

How to do it: Get down on all fours and let your lower back sag. Push your hips back as far as you can, holding the lumbar arch. You should feel a stretch in and around the hips. Return to the starting position and repeat.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps.

2B. SPLIT SQUATS

Why it works: It works the quads by increasing balance and strength throughout your legs.

How to do it: Step out into a lunge with dumbbells at arm’s length at your sides. Lower your hips by squatting back and down. Without letting your back knee touch the floor, drive your weight back up with the front leg.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps to each side.

3. Box Jump and Goblet Squat

The Best Quadriceps Workout for Beginners
3A. BOX JUMP

Why it works: This teaches you to store and release power, especially in your quads.

How to do it: Stand on two legs facing a short box. Load your hips and arms back and down, and jump onto the box, holding a stable landing position for two second. Step off the box and repeat.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps.

3B. GOBLET SQUAT

Why it works: This full-body maneuver challenges the quads as it takes the pressure off your back, making it more accessible than a traditional barbell squat. The counterbalance with the weight in front of the body allows you to sit back more easily, encouraging proper form.

How to do it: Hold a kettlebell or dumbbell with both hands under your chest. Squat by pushing your knees out so your elbows can move in-between them. Squat as low as you can and return to starting position.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps.

4. Squat Jump and Bulgarian Split Squat

Split Decision to Torch Fat While Building Your Hamstrings
4A. SQUAT JUMP

Why it works: The quads are important for jumping (obviously), but this also works the hips, knees, and ankles. The so-called triple flexion response creates power in your jump.

How to do it: Stand with feet just outside the shoulders, and hands behind your head. Squat, keeping your knees behind your toes. After holding this position for two seconds, jump vertically. Pull the toes to your shins in midair to prepare for landing. Land in the starting squat position, hold 3 seconds, and repeat.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps.

4B. BULGARIAN SPLIT SQUAT

Why it works: A variation on split squats, this provides a deeper squat, further challenging the quads.

How to do it: Place your back foot on a box or bench, and then lower your hips toward the floor by squatting back and down. Without letting your back knee touch the floor, drive your weight back up with the front leg.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps to each side.

5. Overhead Squat (Dowel Rod) and Lateral Lunge With Dumbbells

Overhead Squat
5A. OVERHEAD SQUAT (DOWEL ROD)

Why it works: The dowel encourages proper squatting mechanics, and works the back and shoulders in addition to the quads.

How to do it: Stand holding a dowel rod or broomstick above your head. Squat back and down until the tops of your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push from your hips back to a standing position.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps.

5B. LATERAL LUNGE WITH DUMBBELLS

Why it works: The quads are underrated when it comes to lateral movement, and this simple yet effective move mimics that process.

How to do it: Stand holding dumbbells on your shoulders with elbows up. Step to one side, and squat back and down with the stepping leg, keeping the other leg straight. Return to starting position by pushing up with the bent leg. Switch sides, and repeat movement.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps to each side.

