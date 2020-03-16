triloks / Getty

9 Fitness Apps for At-Home Workouts

Whether or not you have a home gym, these apps have workout routines for every ability level.

Every athlete knows that consistency is a major key if you want to make progress in the gym. Whether the goal is to add muscle, subtract fat, or improve your cardiovascular health, you won't get there by sitting on the couch. But sometimes, hitting the gym just isn't possible for one reason or another. 

Before you accuse us of encouraging laziness, let's be clear: Not having access to a gym is no excuse to skip workouts. One of the best ways to stay on track, especially if you'll be away from the gym for an extended period of time, is downloading an app to nudge you along. Sure, you won't be hitting a new squat personal record in your living room, but you can absolutely get moving, and a workout app can be a great resource to help you make the most of a less-than-ideal situation.

With so many options on the market, we guarantee you'll find something that caters to your goals and the equipment you have available. If you have no idea where to start, check out some of our favorite apps for no-gym workouts below. 

1. Playbook

In this day and age, we can’t deny that we look to social media and our favorite celebrity trainers for fitness inspiration and workout tips. Playbook takes that concept and personalizes it, “pairing you” with a trainer, social media influencer, or athlete of your choosing. Once you choose a partner, you’ll get daily updates on your trainer’s 10 latest workout routines and wellness advice. You’ll be able to communicate directly with your trainer of choice and others in their training community, and you can switch trainers as many times as you’d like. ($14.99/mo: iOS)

2. Sworkit

Sworkit is the perfect app for people who don’t want to deal with crowded gyms or a hefty time commitment, but are dedicated to getting leaner, fitter, or stronger—or all three. Once you choose your goal and let the app know what your current fitness level is, you get a six-week program with weekly workout goals. You decide how much time you’d like to dedicate to it, and the app tailors the plan to your schedule. Once you’ve got the hang of it, you can also create your own workouts featuring your favorite moves. With the premium subscription ($9.99/mo or $59.99 annually), you get access to real trainers for advice, exclusive exercises and workouts, and custom HIIT and Tabata workouts. (Free: iOS / Android)

3. Centr

If it's good enough for Chris Hemsworth, it's good enough for us. The Thor actor tapped Hollywood trainers and stuntmen, as well as a Navy Seal trainer, a meditation expert, a psychotherapist, yoga and pilates instructors, and a whole kitchen’s worth of professional chefs to create an app that gives users access to workout routines, meditation videos, and recipes. The workouts include 20 to 40 minute sessions that could be done at home or the gym with new videos released each week. Whether you're interested in yoga, boxing, HIIT, or strength training, you can log your goals and progress within the app and change the desired intensity level. ($10, $20, or $29.99/month: iOS)

4. Keelo

It’s tough to beat HIIT training when you want to get in a quick and effective workout. Keelo takes full advantage of the training strategy, providing fast-paced workouts lasting between seven and 20 minutes that’ll deliver results soon when done three times a week. The app has both bodyweight workouts and workouts with equipment, so whether you’re in the gym or at home there’s no excuse not to torch some calories. With a premium subscription ($12.99/mo, $30.99 quarterly, or $93.99 annually), you get added coaching and programming. (Free: iOS / Android)

5. Trifecta

Trifecta is an ultra-comprehensive app that specializes in functional fitness training, whether you’re in the gym or need to knock out a workout at home or on-the-go. It’s unique among fitness apps because it caters to the workouts and diet of CrossFitters. The free version provides you with daily WODs, a nutrition tracker, and useful tools like a kilos-to-pounds converter and CrossFit box finder. With the premium version ($49.99/year), you get a comprehensive workout log, movement log, and in-depth diet tracking, so there’s no excuse for your macros not to be on point. (Free: iOS / Android)

6. C25K (Couch to 5k)

The name says it all. Couch to 5K is for beginners, designed to make reaching the goal of running a 5K attainable and simple. All it asks is you dedicate 20-30 minutes three times each week. After nine weeks, you should be 5K-ready. Choose from four virtual coaches, get audio cues throughout the workouts, and track your best performances. Once you’re done with the program, you can take it even further with the 5K to 10K app. ($4.99: iOS / Android)

7. Fitness Buddy

Fitness Buddy makes finding workouts and meals incredibly simple with the options it gives you as you set it up. You enter your current body stats, then choose from beginner, intermediate, and advanced programs based on whether you’d like to build muscle, lose weight, or get fitter overall. When selecting a workout, you choose either gym, home, or top-rated routines, and even the home routines have you covered on strength, cardio, and stretching. You can also log individual exercises, all of which have simple instructions and visuals. For an even more in-depth plan, and to get meal plans with recipes ranging from Paleo to intermittent fasting, you can sign up for premium ($29.99/year). (Free: iOS / Android)

8. Yoga Studio: Mind & Body

Whether you're a beginner or a longtime yogi, the Yoga Studio app has something for you. With over 190 ready-made yoga videos and guided meditations, the app covers everything from classes in flexibiliy to flows meant to boost immunity. You can choose from beginner, intermediate, or advanced classes that vary in length from 5 minutes to 60 minutes. If preset classes aren't your thing, you can create custom videos from a library of 280 poses with detailed instructions and advice. ($4.99 quarterly for Yoga Studio Pro: iOS and Android)

9. Zombies, Run!

If improving your cardio is the goal, you can't go wrong with running. But if you find pounding the pavement too boring or simply lack the motivation to keep at it, the Zombies, Run! app can be a fun way to change it up. It's an immersive audio running game that makes every jog an adventure starring you as the hero on a mission that mixes a storyline with music from your own playlists. ($5.99/mo or $34.99/year: iOS and Android)

