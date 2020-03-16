9 Fitness Apps for At-Home Workouts

Every athlete knows that consistency is a major key if you want to make progress in the gym. Whether the goal is to add muscle, subtract fat, or improve your cardiovascular health, you won't get there by sitting on the couch. But sometimes, hitting the gym just isn't possible for one reason or another.

Before you accuse us of encouraging laziness, let's be clear: Not having access to a gym is no excuse to skip workouts. One of the best ways to stay on track, especially if you'll be away from the gym for an extended period of time, is downloading an app to nudge you along. Sure, you won't be hitting a new squat personal record in your living room, but you can absolutely get moving, and a workout app can be a great resource to help you make the most of a less-than-ideal situation.

With so many options on the market, we guarantee you'll find something that caters to your goals and the equipment you have available. If you have no idea where to start, check out some of our favorite apps for no-gym workouts below.