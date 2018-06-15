Katie Corio inspires others with online training programs, workout videos, podcasts, and even some art. Try her free-weight-focused workout to boost your arms, chest, shoulders, and back.
Workout Routines
Katie Corio's Upper-Body Blast Workout
This taxing workout will test your arms, shoulders, and back.
Katie Corio's Upper-Body Blast
Exercise 1Kettlebell Row You'll need: Kettlebells How to
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Exercise 2Kettlebell Pushup You'll need: Dumbbells How to
4 sets
to failure reps
-- rest
Exercise 3Bottoms-Up Single-Arm Kettlebell Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
3 sets
10 per arm reps
-- rest
Exercise 4EZ-Bar Skull Crusher You'll need: EZ-Bar How to
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
Exercise 5Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Bench, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest
Exercise 6Dumbbell Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
3 sets
10 per arm reps
-- rest
Exercise 7Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest