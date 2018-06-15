Workout Routines

Katie Corio's Upper-Body Blast Workout

This taxing workout will test your arms, shoulders, and back.

Katie Corio
Per Bernal
Katie Corio inspires others with online training programs, workout videos, podcasts, and even some art. Try her free-weight-focused workout to boost your arms, chest, shoulders, and back.

Katie Corio's Upper-Body Blast

Exercise 1

Kettlebell Row You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Row thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Kettlebell Pushup You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Kettlebell Pushup thumbnail
4 sets
to failure reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Bottoms-Up Single-Arm Kettlebell Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Bottoms-Up Single-Arm Kettlebell Raise thumbnail
3 sets
10 per arm reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

EZ-Bar Skull Crusher You'll need: EZ-Bar How to
EZ-Bar Skull Crusher thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Bench, Lat Pulldown Bar How to
Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown thumbnail
3 sets
12 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Dumbbell Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Hammer Curl thumbnail
3 sets
10 per arm reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Dumbbell Flye You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Flye thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest
