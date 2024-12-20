While Sundays are often a day to hide on the sofa for some, hoping that the working week will stay away, athletes like former WWE Superstar and popular fitness coach Natalie Eva Marie believe that Sunday’s account for their most important workout of the week. Here’s how to follow her KALSU WOD while respecting our fallen heroes.

For fitness enthusiast Natalie Eva Marie, Sundays are a chance to get a head start on the week and crush Monday before it rears its ugly head. “Every Sunday is a ‘Hero Workout,’ she explains via Instagram. “Dedicated to a first responder or member of the military who has died in the line of duty.” Indeed, working out is a great time to meditate and show our respects to those who have fought so valiantly for the freedoms we often take for granted. The Sunday workouts that Marie takes on are also designed by serving or retired force members. To get started, try this Hero workout designed by former NFL footballer John Welbourn and retired Navy SEAL Andy Stumpf.

‘KALSU’ Sunday Hero Workout

You’ll be working your full body here while paying your due respect to this workout’s namesake; James Robert Kalsu. As explained in the social media star’s post, Kalsu was a 1st Lieutenant of the 11th Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division in the U.S. Army, and lost his life while serving in action on July 21, 1970, in the A Shau Valley, Vietnam.

The object of this particular workout is to finish in the quickest time possible. It’s simple to understand, but much more difficult to master.

Start at the top of the minute, complete 5 burpees

Move on to Thrusters and keep repping until the minute is up

Repeat 5 more burpees, then thrusters, at the top of the next minute when you feel able

Keep these rounds going until you reach a total of 100 Thrusters

The Strategy:

Your score is the number of seconds it takes to complete all 100 Thrusters. So, the more you rest, the longer it will take. The lower the score, the better. Still, this workout is intense, so do make sure to take adequate rest periods where required. You may find you need a minutes rest, that’s okay, just wait until the next minute comes around that you feel able to work with.

“Currently smoked, from this bad boy today,” admitted Marie after completing the session. “And, I scaled it by doing DB thrusters instead of the barbell.” The workout’s co-creater, Andy Stumpf agrees that this is a workout fit for a hero. “Most days I regret creating that workout,” he commented under her impressive video. “The single most painful evolution I have ever done in a gym.”

Well, at least it will take your mind off Monday morning!

