Reality-star-turned-pro-wrestler, Paola Mayfield will make her television debut for the Women Of Wrestling (WOW) promotion early next year, and is currently prepping her body for the ongoing rigors of the ring. Here, the former 90 Day Fiancé star shares one of the sessions she uses in her bid to dominate the wrestling arena, and as you’ll see, she is willing to put her whole body on the line.

There’s no getting around it. Pro wrestling is a tough business. The ring is harder than it looks, the ropes are tighter than they seem, and each opponent takes more lifting that you might imagine. To that end, Mayfield has been combining her love of running with heavy lifting sessions, making sure that she has both the strength and cardio vascular conditioning to hang with her rivals.

Her workouts are focused on function, in other words this pro wrestler needs to build a solid base while maintaining her flexibility and range of motion. “Show Muscles” are one thing, but having the tools to take it to another wrestler in front of an exciting crowd is something else.

Paola Mayfield’s WOW Workout

Warmup: 10 mins on treadmill, fast walking or jogging

Deadlift: 3 Sets, 8-12 Reps

Romanian Deadlift: 3 Sets, 8-12 Reps

Squat with pause at the bottom: 3 Sets, 8-12 Reps

Standing Cable Machine Crunch: 3 Sets x 8-12

Run: 5 to 10 miles

Workout Breakdown

“My goal is to be super strong,” says the wrestling star. “I want to prove to myself that I’m strong (and) I can lift a girl up!” Mayfield tells M&F that before she became a pro wrestler, she would often perform her runs before lifting weights but now that she is aiming for progressively overload in the gym, the grappler puts lifting first and does her runs after each session. This means “The Columbian G.O.A.T.” can modify her running distance depending on how she feels on any particular day, and never compromises the intensity of her workouts by running herself into exhaustion ahead of a session.

The reality star turned athlete is adding muscle and strength by keeping in that 8-to-12-rep range, and aiming towards failure to reach hypertrophy. While many of these exercises, such as deadlifts and Romanian deadlifts are more-lower body, and core focused, they will pay dividends when it comes to providing her with a solid foundation in order to toss her opponents around like rag dolls. She will gain balance too. “I like to go heavy,” explains

Mayfield. “We’re coming to the season where we’re going to be eating. There’s Thanksgiving, there is a lot of things. So, I know that we’ve got to take advantage of using those extra calories to build muscle!” Another hack that Mayfield uses is to add a pause at the bottom of the lift, such as with her squats, in order to increase time under tension and realty tax her muscles.

That said, Mayfield says like that she is no different to the rest of us, and during those days where she isn’t feeling so epic, the grappler is content with lowering the weight and executing whatever she is comfortable with in order to stay active and moving forward. Why not try her workout for yourself? Just leave the wrestling to the professionals!

“WOW—it’s going to be amazing,” beams the beauty. “I’m bringing a lot to the table. I feel like being the only Colombian at WOW is awesome. And so I’m just going to bring this Latina sassiness and everything that I have brought to all of my shows! I hope everybody can stay tuned for my debut in January 2025!” P

aola Mayfield will make first WOW – Women Of Wrestling appearance starting January 4, 2025 via Pluto TV. U.S. viewers can also check their local listings as the show is nationally syndicated.

For more information on WOW – Women Of Wrestling click here!