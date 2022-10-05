28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
The Romanian deadlift exercise was named after the Romanian weightlifter Nicu Vlad, an Olympic medalist in the ’80s and ’90s. Vlad performed this deadlift variation after finishing his Olympic lifting, and some fellow lifters asked him what he was doing. He said he did them to make his entire back strong for the clean, and then the Romanian deadlift was born.
The Romanian deadlift—also known as the RDL—is like the conventional deadlift, but you lower the bar to about mid-shin level and start from a standing position, not the floor. This difference keeps constant tension on the glute and hamstring muscles, making it a better option to add muscle and strength to these areas.
Plus, many lifters find this deadlift variation easier on the lower back because less weight is used for the RDL. Here we’ll get into what it is, how to do it, its benefits, things to watch out for, programming suggestions, and a few RDL variations and alternatives.
Ready to build some baby got back with RDLs? Then let’s go.
The RDL is a deadlift variation isolates the hamstrings and glutes and minimizes lower back stress. With the RDL, you perform a hip hinge to mid-shin level before standing back up. Because the barbell never touches the floor, this keeps muscular tension on the glute and hamstring, making it a better option to add muscle and improve hip mobility.
Although the Romanian deadlift targets the lower body like a deadlift, the upper body muscles are involved because the barbell is in your hands. Here are the major muscles trained by the RDL.
The RDL is a solid choice as an accessory exercise to improve your conventional deadlift and for those newer to deadlifting. Here are 3 great benefits of performing the RDL.
Although not as technical as the conventional floor deadlift, there are still a few forms points to look out for when performing RDLs. Here is what to watch out for to ensure better form and a safer pull.
You have two options when it comes to programming the RDL. One is programming the RDL as an accessory lift to improve your conventional or sumo deadlift. This usually involves performing it after your main lift of the day. But what day you do it is a matter of personal preference or the training split you’re doing.
You can program the RDL on upper body or full body days in a superset with another exercise that doesn’t demand too much grip, hamstring, or back strength. For example:
1A. Barbell RDL 6 1o 12 reps
1B. Dumbbell Floor Press 6 to 12 reps.
The RDL can be your main strength move. Although you’ll lift less weight than deadlifting from the floor, you can still load up for strength. The muscular tension in your hips and hamstrings will more than make up for the drop in weight. It is best to pair the RDL with a mobility or core exercise to ensure good technique and better recovery between sets. For example
1A. Barbell RDL 3 to 6 reps
1B. Half Kneeling Pallof Press 12 reps per side
As good as RDLs are, they are not for everybody but training the glutes and hamstrings hard, and heavy is almost non-negotiable. Here are 4 variations and alternatives to the barbell RDL to get the baby got back look.