Paola Mayfield shot to fame as the charismatic Colombian looking to find love in the first season of 90 Day Fiancé, but settling in the United States has been a challenge both physically and emotionally. Thankfully, this fierce female is now in a great place, and shares how she went from exhausted partner to explosive pro wrestler in this exclusive chat with M&F.

Paola Mayfield has made no secret of the fact that moving to the United States in 2013, in order to commit to her 90 Day Fiancé partner Russ, came with its ups and downs. But the couple have weathered the storm and are finding their groove as a solid couple.

Aside from a new relationship, Mayfield also had to navigate a whole new diet: Originally from Bogota, Colombia, the beauty found herself putting on weight when she found herself swapping staples from home such as fresh fruit and home-cooked meals for more convenient fast foods. Back in 2013, on a trip to Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, she realized that she couldn’t run around it like she’d hoped. “I moved to United States. I started filming 90 Day Fiancé, and I came to this new life, new food,” explains the star. “So, I started eating a lot and because I was filming, I was not paying attention to what I was eating, not taking care of myself.”

For Paola Mayfield, Lake Hefner became the equivalent of the Rocky steps

Around the time she got married, Mayfield says she decided to stake stock of her health. While the pounds had crept up, the star was frustrated with her inability to run, and decided to make changes to her lifestyle. She stayed consistent and eventually made that run around Lake Hefner.

“I actually [tried] it like, three times,” she reflects. “First one was 6 miles, then 7 miles, and then for the last one, I was able to do the full 9 miles around the whole lake. But being able to do that compared to when I started, I feel like it’s such a huge impact. People tend to quit so easy, because it’s not easy at the beginning, and everybody wants easy. But there’s a process, and there are so many times that I quit. There are so many times that I had to start over. But the good thing is, I was able to start.”

Not only did Mayfield start on her fitness journey, but in 2024 she has gone from that unfit 90 Day Fiancé to the complete other extreme, becoming a super fit pro wrestler instead. Incredibly, it was a chance viewing of the movie Fighting with My Family, based on Saraya “Paige” Bevis that sparked her desire to get in the ring.

Mayfield made her pro wrestling debut in 2021 and has proved her doubters wrong. Much like other grapplers that appeared on reality television first, like The Miz, the star has been expected to prove that she can hang in a world where everything is shot live as it happens, and you can’t simply re-do a move to get a different camera angle.

“I know that because of my background, I know that I got opportunities. But also, when I get into the ring I prove that I’m more than just a reality TV star,” she says. “I’m willing to actually take bumps. I’m willing to put my body in there and give a great show because I love this business. I really I have so much passion for it.”

Mayfield’s fitter, stronger, pro wrestling physique also helped her to win the first series of The GOAT, in January 2024, earning the right to call herself the Greatest of All Time as it relates to reality star. She lost a tooth on one of those challenges, but now she’s in an environment where losing a tooth is a minor inconvenience. Having hit the road to gain ring experience, Mayfield worked for the National Wrestling Alliance before making the announcement in September, 2024, that she had signed for WOW—Women Of Wrestling. Now, the grappler will be sharing the ring with imposing foes like The Beast.

Paola Mayfield is willing to pay a heavy price for pro wrestling greatness

To improve her craft, “The Colombian G.O.A.T.” has been lifting heavy to improve her ability to throw opponents around the ring, and has switched from being a vegan to eating meat in order to sustain her muscle building and recovery requirements.

In trying to stay lean for the cameras, the pro wrestler explains that meat also allows her to eat less carbs. It’s a personally conflicting issue for Mayfield, who is an avid supporter of animal welfare, and says that while she understands that her own body is working better with animal protein, she is keen to make sure that all her foods are responsibility sourced.

Mayfield’s workouts involve a warmup on the treadmill followed by an average of three heavy sets in the 8- to-12-rep range for hypotrophy. The star says that she keeps track of the weights that she lifts, and chases progressive overload for muscle and strength gains. After her gym sessions, Mayfield also likes to get outside and run anywhere from 5 to 10 miles depending on how she feels on any particular day.

“I want to be the champion,” she says of her new career with WOW. “But, of course I want to make my way up in the way it’s supposed to be. I want to prove to all the girls in there that I deserve to be the next WOW Women’s Champion, and I know that I have everything it takes. I want to show everybody that it doesn’t matter when you start as long as you start with the right intentions. You can accomplish, and you can make it big.”

Paola Mayfield will make her television debut on WOW—Women Of Wrestling, starting Jan. 4, 2025. WOW airs on Pluto TV and is in national syndication in the U.S. Check your local listings.

Follow Paola Mayfield on Instagram