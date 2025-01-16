Petar Klančir has built up a base of more than a million Instagram followers thanks to his straight to the point workout sessions that are both inspiring and easy to follow. And, in a recent post, the bodybuilder and coach shared his 4-move shoulder workout for gigantic shoulders using.

For Klančir, achieving epic shoulders is all about hitting the major muscles to build overall size and width, but doing so doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, the big man’s go-to shoulder workout involves just four exercises. Try it for yourself.

Petar Klančir’s 4-Move Shoulder Workout

Shoulder Press: 3 sets, 10-12 reps

Lateral Raise: 2 dropsets (to failure)

Reverse Pec-deck Flye: 3 sets, 10-12 reps

Dumbbell Shrug: 3 sets, 10-12 reps

The 4-Move Shoulder Workout Breakdown

“First exercise, we are targeting anterior deltoids,” explains the Croatian. This is the muscle on the inside of the shoulder that sits close to the pectoral. “Shoulder presses are the best for the job. Machine or dumbbells it’s up to you but my advice is to press with unilateral load. Do three sets of 10 to 12 reps, close to failure.” In his video, Klančir grips the handles with both arms but uses only one limb to lift the weight. “My advice is to do (each) press with unilateral load,” he explains. A unilateral load is a great way to fix any imbalances as you seek to find symmetry with your burgeoning boulder shoulders.

“Second exercise, we are targeting the lateral deltoid,” explains Klančir. The lateral deltoid is the muscle that provides the capped appearance on the top outer-edge of the shoulder. “This will add some width on your frame,” adds the coach. “The most important thing is to pay attention on technique. Pull the weight with your elbows and use merely as levers otherwise you’re gonna engage your traps. Do two drop sets to failure.”

“Third exercise we’re targeting posterior deltoid,” says Klančir. This is the muscle in the mid-back that sits between your lats and arms. “For this I like to use machine because it’s easier to isolate the muscle,” he adds. “Do three sets, 10 to 12 reps close to failure.”

Lastly, Klančir throws in some dumbbell shrugs as a finisher “to demolish your traps.” While the workout is simple, proper execution will require you to give it your all in order to reach failure and add some serious size to your shoulders.

