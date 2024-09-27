Representing your country is one of the greatest honors and experiences for any athlete. Sam Burns will get his second opportunity this week as he was named to the President’s Cup team as a Captain’s Pick by Team USA captain Jim Furyk. The Shreveport, LA native is one of 12 players that will take on 12 of the best international pros from outside of Europe when things tee off this week at the Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Burns’ selection to the team comes after a stellar 2024 PGA Tour campaign. He ranks among the top of the tour in several metrics, including ranking second in total putting, and second in birdie average. He’s made 18 cuts in 21 events along with finishing inside of the top-10 eight times.

“Sam is a great player who has consistently put himself on leaderboards over the last four years,” said Furyk on selecting Burns. “He has proven to excel in match play competition and demonstrates an unwavering level of passion and determination on the course, which will be a great asset for our team in Montreal.”

Before the start of the 15th playing of the 2024 President’s Cup in Montreal, the five-time tour winner caught up with M + F to discuss being selected to represent his country, how his thoughts on nutrition have evolved the deeper he’s gotten in his career and why he’ll always make room for some hometown cooking.

Sam Burns Is Ready For a Special Week

For Burns and the 11 other members on the American side, the season is spent competing against one another and there isn’t an ample amount of time to get to know one another. This week not only offers a chance to represent their country but also for each guy to get to know one another away from the game of golf.

“It’s really a cool opportunity,” Burns said. “Being a part of this group is really special. When your career is over and you’re done playing, you’ll remember the memories made during these types of weeks. I’m really excited to get the week going.”

With their win in 2022, the U.S. holds a 12-1-1 record in the biennial competition and is undefeated on home soil at 8-0-0.

Eat Good, Play Good

During the season, Burns focuses on clean eating and avoiding seed oils, such as canola, corn, and peanut. His wife Caroline cooks most of his meals during the season “I’m a big believer in the mind-body connection,” he says. “When I eat bad food, it makes me feel bad. Eating clean helps with clean energy.”

Even with clean focus being a priority for him, Burns let it be known that he won’t turn his nose up to some of Louisiana’s culinary staples such as crawfish and jambalaya. As play can lead to being in the sun for up to six hours, he makes sure to have a protein and carb combo nearby to sustain his energy.

Training is a Year-Round Aspect of the Tour

While there isn’t any sprinting or jumping involved, the game of golf places a unique amount of stress on the body. From repetitive swinging motions to the consistent walking of courses, it’s important that each part of the body is strong so there are no imbalances. Burns takes this aspect of his preparation very seriously and it also helps give him confidence when he’s competing.

“I always go back to my practice and preparation,” he said. “I always feel like if I prepare well, and practice hard, then I’ve done everything I can to by my best. If I go out there and things don’t go well, I can accept that and move on from that. It’s the times when I don’t play well, but I’ve prepared well that are more frustrating to me.”

Burns will be the first to admit that he’s not a fan of cardio — “I hate cardio,” he said — but he understands the importance of being disciplined in his training so that his body is strong and moving properly so he can swing the golf club efficiently. He works with a physiotherapist throughout the year and focuses a lot on injury-prevention strategies.

Sam Burns: Feel The Burn Workout

Assault bike: 20-25 minutes

15-minute warmup – includes dynamic stretching with bands

Cable Rotations and Lat Pulldowns Superset – 3 x 8

T-Spine Rotation and Pallaf Raise Superset – 2 x 10

Rows and Cable Chest Press Superset – 3 x 8

Single Set dumbbell chest press – 3 x 8

Single-leg RDL’s, Goblet Squats w Kettlebell – 4 x 8

Finish with Mobility stretches

Follow Sam on Instagram @samburns66

Here’s the full Presidents Cup TV schedule

Thursday, September 26: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (GOLF Channel)

Friday, September 27: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 28: 7-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, September 29: 12-6 p.m. (NBC)