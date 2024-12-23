Finding time to work out can feel like a luxury, especially when life’s demands increase around the holiday and New Year’s season. But here’s the thing: you don’t need hours in the gym to build muscle and strength when time is of the essence. That’s where this 15-minute dumbbell EMOM workout comes in.

It’s fast, efficient, and a serious punch for muscle gains. Whether you’re looking to maximize your time or need a quick lifting solution for busy days leading up to the New Year this EMOM circuit does the job. With just two dumbbells and 15 minutes, you’ll target every major muscle group and feel sweaty.

Let’s dive in and show you how to maximize your training time with this short and sweet workout.

What is an EMOM Workout

Here’s how it works: you perform a specific number of reps of a given exercise within one minute, then use the remaining time to rest before the next minute begins. Once the new minute starts, you move on to the next exercise, keeping the intensity high and the rest intervals consistent.

This format isn’t just for athletes; it’s adaptable for all lifters. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned lifter, EMOM can be scaled to meet your needs by adjusting the weights, reps, or exercises. The built-in rest periods make it a smart option for sustaining high-intensity effort without blowing a gasket.

15 Minute EMOM Circuit Tips

This workout features five key exercises performed as a circuit. Each minute, you’ll complete six reps of one exercise and use the remaining time to rest before starting the next one. Here is what you need to know before you get started.

Choosing the Right Dumbbells: Choose a weight that challenges you but allows you to complete all six reps with proper form. Too light, and you’ll be leaving gains on the table. Pick your weakest movement out of the five exercises; that will be your go-to weight.

Focus on Form: Quality over quantity is the name of the game. Execute each rep well to ensure you target the right muscles and minimize injury risk.

Pacing: The goal is to finish your reps with enough time to rest before the next minute starts. Consider adjusting your weights or reps if you’re cutting it too close.

EMOM Workout Tips for Better Results

Before starting this workout, here are some common-sense tips that bear repeating. You know what they say about common sense: It’s not all that common.

Warmup: Never skip the warmup. Spend 5 minutes mobilizing your joints and elevating your heart rate to prepare for the work ahead.

Control The Timing: Control the tempo—rushing through reps can lead to sloppy form and missed gains.

Take Breaks: If fatigue compromises your technique, take a quick break or reduce weight to avoid injury.

Cool Down: Wrap up the session with 5 minutes of stretching or foam rolling to aid recovery and reduce soreness.

EMOM Workout Instructions and Workout

It’s not rocket science, but to ensure everyone is on the same page, here are instructions for you to follow to get the most out of this workout.

Start the Timer: Set a timer to beep every minute or have a stopwatch handy.

Perform the Reps: Begin the first exercise and complete six reps. Use the remaining time to put the dumbbells down in the minute to rest.

Transition to the Next Exercise: At the start of the next minute, move to the second exercise and repeat. Continue until you’ve performed all five exercises. This completes one round.

Repeat for Three Rounds: Aim to finish all three rounds within 15 minutes.

1A. Dumbbell Front Squat

1B. Bent-over Dumbbell Rows

1C. Push Press

1D. RDL

1E. Dumbbell Floor Press

See, wasn’t that fun?