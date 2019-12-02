The Upper-Body Burnout Lifting and HIIT Circuit

Based off my popular LIIFT4 program on Beachbody OnDemand, this efficient and effective upper-body circuit workout combines old-school lifting 101 with the science of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). A study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning found that active people who performed a HIIT workout compared with just cardio or just weights burned significantly more calories. Remember, it doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Consistency will get you to your goals.

For each block (exercises marked A and B) in the following upper-body workout, complete 10 reps for each move back-to-back, rest 30 seconds, and repeat 2 more times before moving on to the next block.