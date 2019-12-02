Workout Routines

The Upper-Body Burnout Lifting and HIIT Circuit

Combine back-to-basics weight training with high-intensity intervals to transform your upper body.

Based off my popular LIIFT4 program on Beachbody OnDemand, this efficient and effective upper-body circuit workout combines old-school lifting 101 with the science of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). A study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning found that active people who performed a HIIT workout compared with just cardio or just weights burned significantly more calories. Remember, it doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Consistency will get you to your goals.

For each block (exercises marked A and B) in the following upper-body workout, complete 10 reps for each move back-to-back, rest 30 seconds, and repeat 2 more times before moving on to the next block.

Dumbbell Decline Floor Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Pullover You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Lying Dumbbell Skull Crusher You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Overhead Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Do 30 seconds of pushups with your hands on dumbbells. Rest 15 seconds and then repeat 2 more times.
