Kroc Rows

Target: Lats, Biceps

Start: Kneel on a flat bench, placing your knee and the hand of your supporting arm on bench. Position the foot of your opposite leg slightly back and to the side of the bench. Grasp a heavy dumbbell from the floor.

Execution: Pull the dumbbell directly upward until it makes contact with your ribs and abdomen, then straighten arm until the dumbbell is in the starting “hang” position. Repeat for high reps until failure.

Stiff-legged Snatch Grip Deadlift

Target: Hamstrings, Lower Back

Start: With your legs straight and your knees almost locked, bend forward at the waist and grasp a loaded barbell with an overhand grip. Your hands should be as far apart as your hamstring flexibility will allow.

Execution: Lift the barbell by extending your hips until you’re in a standing position, keeping your legs straight.

Rolling Dumbbell Triceps Extension

Target: Triceps, Chest

Start: On your back on a flat bench, hold two dumbbells, with your palms facing at arms’ length over your face.

Execution: Lower the dumbbells by bending your elbows until the tops of the dumbbells are touching the tops of your shoulders near your ears. Return the dumbbells to the start position by simultaneously extending your arms and pressing upward.

Rollouts

Target: Abs

Start: Load a barbell with a pair of 25 pound plates and stand with it over the balls of your feet. Bend down and grasp the barbell with an overhand grip, with your hands approximately shoulder width apart.

Execution: Keeping your feet in one place, roll the barbell forward and gradually extend your arms in front of you, using your abs to keep your body rigid and straight. Reverse the motion by contacting your abs and pushing downward with your arms until you’re again standing.

Backward Sled Drag

Target: Quads

Start: Attach a double handled strap to a loaded dragging sled and face the sled.

Execution: Begin a backward run, leaning back and pulling the strap with both hands in a smooth controlled manner. Take long strides, and avoid jerking the sled backward.

