The 10 Worst Training Mistakes Beginners Make

3. Training for Soreness

This mistake can go hand in hand with the mistake involving heading to the gym without a plan—except I’ve seen this mistake made both with athletes using programs and athletes not using programs. As you’ve probably already learned, the way muscle-building works is: you go and break the muscles down in the gym then they recover in a larger and stronger state in your time outside of the gym. As with anything, there’s a certain limit of muscle strain which is beneficial to you, then once you work the muscle to complete exhaustion it actually can be counter-productive as it may take you a lot more time to recover than usual.

Solution: By no means am I telling you to undertrain. I am simply saying to be smart in training and to not go 150% every day. For example: if you decide to do a AMRAP (as many reps as possible set), limit to one set of AMRAP a workout and don’t burn-out on every single set you perform that day. This will allow you to train that muscle group more frequently and open up the door to more muscle growth.