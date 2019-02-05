Enes Evren / Getty

12 Hacks for Cleaning Your Gross Protein Shaker Bottle

Here’s how to make that disgusting, crusty, smelly bottle like new again.

Any lifter, athlete or amateur gym goer knows that getting that protein shaker bottle clean is harder than it looks—particularly if you’re drinking a shake on the go and forget to clean it right away.

Not only does it look gross when you don't clean your protein shaker bottle after using it, you are creating the perfect environment for bacteria to grow, says "Fit Doc" IFBB Figure Pro, Cedrina L. Calder, M.D. “Bacteria can thrive in the warm, moist, and dark environment of a protein shaker bottle," says Dr. Calder. "Combine that with the availability of protein to feed off of, and it becomes a huge germ party."

Calder adds, "To top it off, those bacteria are what contribute to the rancid odor you smell when you open a dirty shaker bottle that's been left sitting. A dirty shaker bottle allows bacteria to grow and collect, which puts you at a greater risk of getting sick if you use a bottle that hasn't been properly cleaned."

That’s why we rounded up fitness, health and cleaning experts for their best hacks to clean your shaker bottle. Now you’ll have no excuses as to why it’s still dirty and rank.

Warm Water and Soap

We're starting with the basics, but some of you need it when it comes to cleaning. If your bottle has a lot of junk built up, use boiling hot water and dish soap, suggests Dr. Calder. “Remove the top off the shaker bottle and squeeze a dish soap into the bottle. Then, carefully add some boiling, hot water to the bottle and allow it to sit. Leave the top off, and clean it separately using soap and warm water paying special attention to the mouthpiece and cap.” After allowing the bottle to soak for at least 10 minutes, suggests Calder, pour out the soapy water and then clean the bottle thoroughly using a sponge and warm water.

Give Lids Some Love

When it comes to cleaning shaker bottles, the lid can be particularly frustrating, says Ashley Sauvé, certified holistic nutritionist at ThatCleanLife.com. “If a bottle was sitting in your gym bag or car for awhile, dried smoothie or protein powder can end up getting stuck in the grooves around the lid and the pop-top. Before attempting to clean it, make sure any leftover gunk has had a chance to soften."

Soak it in hot soapy water for at least 10 minutes, advises Sauvé. Once the residue has softened, you should be able to rinse a lot of it away by running the top under hot water, as long as you have decent water pressure.

Straw Cleaners

“For the residue that’s really caked on there, a pipe cleaner or straw cleaner can be helpful for the lid’s grooves,” says Sauvé. If you're in a pinch and don't have one on hand, you can fold a thin household cleaning cloth in half and use the corner to clean in between the small grooves around the lid and the pop-top. If all else fails, she suggests, grab a fork and use the prongs to scrape off any stubborn residue.

Warm Water and Vinegar

Another option for cleaning your shaker bottle is to soak it in a warm water and vinegar mixture, according to Dr. Calder. Distilled white vinegar is a great, natural disinfectant and will also help to eliminate odors.

“Pour a mixture of water and vinegar into the shaker bottle. Place the top on the bottle and shake up the mixture,” says Dr. Calder. “Allow it to sit for several hours or overnight. Next, pour out the vinegar and water, and clean the bottle and top thoroughly with soap and water paying special attention to the mouthpiece and cap.”

Add Baking Powder

BPA-free plastics are prone to retaining odors if they aren’t cleaned promptly after use, according to the Blender Bottle company website. So if you want to know why your bottle stinks, there's your reason.

“One of my favorite tricks is to add one teaspoon of baking powder to the shaker immediately (post protein shake) and fill it with water,” suggests SJ McShane, CPT. Let it sit like this in your car cup holder or in a backpack cup holder until you get home. Then rinse it out with soap and water. “The baking powder will help prevent the shaker from smelling when you don’t have time to wash it properly,” says McShane.

Steep in Herbal Tea

Choose a tea with a smell that’s refreshing and pleasant, like a fruity flavor. After washing your protein shaker with soap and water, fill it up with hot (but not boiling) water and steep a tea bag in it overnight, suggests McShane. “When you use it the next morning there will be a hint of the flavor of tea.”

Rinse with Mouthwash

Mouthwash is a great way to kill bacteria and eliminate odors in your bottle just like your mouth, suggests Jen Lee, creator of How Jen Does It. Simply fill your shaker bottle about 1/3 to 1/2 full of mouthwash and shake. Rinse your shaker bottle and repeat if necessary, she advises. 

Add Vanilla

Sprinkle a few paper towels with vanilla extract and place it inside the bottle for 24 hours with the flip cap shut, suggests Blender Bottle. This can also help remove leftover odors.

Homemade Orange Peel Cleanser

If you’re into the idea of making your own cleaning solution using orange peels, try this DIY cleaner that utilizes apple cider vinegar. On ScratchMommy.com’s blog, mommy bloggers created a homemade cleaning solution out of leftover orange peels in a mason jar filled with ACV. Let it sit for a week then strain the liquid into a spray bottle and use as a cleaning solution with warm water for a cleaner shaker bottle that smells like citrus.

Leave Coffee Grinds Overnight

Coffee grounds can be used like baking soda as a natural deodorizer to trap unwanted odors. After cleaning your shaker bottle with warm water and soap, leave dried coffee grounds in the bottle with the lid on overnight for a better-smelling bottle the next day.

Store Bottles Properly

When you aren’t using it, always store your clean shaker bottle with the lid off and pop-top up so that it can completely dry, recommends Lee. “This should eliminate bacteria and foul odors.”

Know When to Hold 'Em, Know When to Fold 'Em

If none of these tips seem to be working and you are still noticing an unpleasant odor, it might be time to replace your shaker, suggests Lee. Should the smell remain after you practice all of these cleaning tips, that odor is most likely due to bacteria growth, she says. You don’t want to be consuming bacteria along with your protein shake, so toss it out and buy a new one.

