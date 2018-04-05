Jay Sullivan

The 2 Best Pilates Moves for Lifters

This type of exercise can help push your plateaus.

Jay Sullivan
Recently, some of the toughest athletes in pro sports have discovered the benefits of Pilates and added it to their training, and you can too. It activates lesser-used muscles and fully recruits the core the way not many traditional moves can. 

“These Pilates moves create pelvic stability for heavy lifts and increased flexibility and range of motion in the hamstrings, hips, and low back,” says Stanford’s Nanci Conni, who works with pros like New England Patriots defensive back Johnson Bademosi and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

On the following slides, you'll find two moves that she's modifed to suit a lifter's training program.

1. Double-Leg Kick

Lying facedown, bend knees to reach heels toward your butt. Reach your arms behind your back, with fingers laced, elbows bent, and head turned to the right. (If you can’t lace your fingers, use a resistance band to connect the hands.) On inhale, kick both heels to your butt two or three times quickly, then exhale as you stretch legs and arms out long, lifting your head and chest with eyes looking forward. Lower to starting position with head turned to the left and repeat for 6 to 10 complete breath cycles.

2 of 2
Jay Sullivan
2. Teaser

Start with your spine, head, and shoulders anchored to the floor, legs lifted up to a 90-degree angle at your hips and 90 degrees again at the knees, arms raised slightly, about chest high. Sweep arms overhead, then back downward toward sides; simultaneously extend legs up and out straight, lifting your body up into a V-sit position; hold for a few breaths. Finish by rolling back one vertebra at a time to starting position. Repeat 3 to 5 times.

Make it more challenging by carrying a medicine ball.

