The 2 Best Pilates Moves for Lifters

Recently, some of the toughest athletes in pro sports have discovered the benefits of Pilates and added it to their training, and you can too. It activates lesser-used muscles and fully recruits the core the way not many traditional moves can.

“These Pilates moves create pelvic stability for heavy lifts and increased flexibility and range of motion in the hamstrings, hips, and low back,” says Stanford’s Nanci Conni, who works with pros like New England Patriots defensive back Johnson Bademosi and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

On the following slides, you'll find two moves that she's modifed to suit a lifter's training program.