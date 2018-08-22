Getty

Workout Tips

4 Signs That You're Overtraining

Are you sabotaging your gains? When you train too much and overlook recovery, the answer is yes. Watch for these signs.

by
Getty
View Gallery (4)

If you’re logging five hours of hardcore gym time every week, you probably aren’t at risk of overtraining. However, too many HIIT sessions or three-hour lifts can take a toll on your body. If you’re on the fence about whether you’re working out too much, ask yourself if you experience any of these common signs of overtraining.

4 Signs That You're Overtraining
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 4
close
1 of 4
kali9 / Getty
1. Your Resting Heart Rate Is Altered

According to strength coach Dan Trink, C.S.C.S., a drastically altered heart rate means your body is trying to adjust to your demands. To monitor it, simply check your pulse before you get out of bed. If your resting heart rate is unusually high or low, you should talk to a doctor.

2 of 4
mihailomilovanovic / Getty
2. You’re Always Thirsty

If so, your body might be in a catabolic state, meaning it’s starting to consume its own muscle for protein. “Being in a catabolic state naturally causes dehydration,” says personal trainer and nutrition expert Jay Cardiello, C.S.C.S. The solution: Drink more water, get more sleep.

 

3 of 4
Cultura RM Exclusive/Corey Jenkins / Getty
3. You’re Always Sore

If you’re still sore after 72 hours, get some rest. Prolonged soreness means your muscles aren’t recovering well, which negatively impacts muscle building.

 

4 of 4
PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou / Getty
4. You Can’t Sleep

Sleepless nights could mean that your nervous system or hormonal system is overloaded, says trainer Mike Duffy. Aim to sleep during the key window from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., says Duffy. This is the period of your sleeping pattern when physical restoration occurs. If you’re really suffering, take the week off.

 

4 Signs That You're Overtraining
4 Signs That You're Overtraining
The 4 Best Dynamic Stretches for Lifters
4 Dynamic Stretches for Lifters
11 Ways to Fix Shoulder Pain
11 Ways to Fix Shoulder Pain
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments