4 Ways to Keep Your Back From Rounding During Deadlifts

Deadlifts are a crucial exercise for building size and strength in the posterior chain—the hamstrings, glutes, and back muscles—but many lifters have trouble keeping their back straight when doing them. And a dude resembling Quasimodo midlift either means there is a weakness, he’s lifting too heavy, or he just isn’t mobile. This poses a problem since the sheer amount of flexion that the lifter’s spine is experiencing will most certainly cause an injury down the line.

To help save your back, employ these tips when you deadlift.