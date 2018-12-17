4 Ways to Save a Bad Workout

Bad workouts happen to good athletes all the time, and there's nothing wrong with that. But too many subpar workouts can leave you feeling unmotivated and cause your gains to come to a halt. Sometimes it's unavoidable, but it's not impossible to turn a bad workout into a great one.

If you find you’re constantly struggling to get through your prescribed sets and reps in the gym or not making progress with each session, there are steps you can take to get your plan back on track and stay motivated. But if your workouts start off great then go bad before you know it, we’ve got a few hacks that can help turn them around in a flash.

Here, we take a look at ways to overcome even the suckiest of workouts.