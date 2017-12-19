5 Fat-Burning Finishers to Melt Holiday Weight Gain

Who can blame you if you put on some weight this holiday season? You've got endless family dinners on Thanksgiving, a festive spread on Christmas, and an open bar for New Years. With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to buckle down in the gym, get back on track, and shed that extra fat.

But it’s more than the workout you should focus on—don’t forget about ending each gym session with an ass-kicking, fat-torching finisher to jump-start your leaning phase. In just a few extra minutes, you can stoke your metabolism to burn more calories when you leave the gym. Also, if you want faster results, feel free to do one of these finishers on your rest day.