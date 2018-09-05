5 Front Squat Mistakes You're Probably Making

The front squat is an essential lift for anyone looking to add a more dynamic exercise to their leg routine. Though you won’t move as much weight as you would with the traditional back squat, this front variation places much more emphasis on your quads than your hamstrings, and it’s far more engaging for your core.

While the benefits are clear, it’s an easy exercise to get wrong, especially if you’ve been doing back squats your entire life. Thankfully, a few form adjustments can get you where you need to be. Here are five easy fixes you can do on your own.