5 Obstacles to Avoid While Training Outside

2. Sunburn

What it is

A sunburn is damage to the skin caused by the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. Most sunburns are mild, resulting in light redness of the skin and that goes away within a day or two. Other burns can be more severe causing swelling and blisters that take longer to heal.

Why it’s Dangerous

Long-term effects of sun damage come with an increased risk of skin cancer and cataracts. Sun damage also leads to premature wrinkling and brown spots.

How to Avoid it

Always wear sunscreen while training outdoors. Apply 30 minutes before training to allow it time to absorb into the skin. For long bouts of activity, be sure to reapply every 2 hours. Though darker clothes provide better protection from the sun than lighter clothes, you still want to cover your entire body with sunscreen because clothing only provides slight protection. Consider buying workout gear that provides protection from sun rays. And make sure to wear sunglasses that also shield against UVA/UVB rays.