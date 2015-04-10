5 Obstacles to Avoid While Training Outside

Training on surfaces that you’re not accustomed to such as asphalt, gravel or grass can lead to unexpected injuries such as shin splints, pulled muscles and joint pain.
Why They're Dangerous
Depending on the severity of injury, it could lead to a long-term problem or at the very least put your training on hold.
How to Avoid Them
Be aware of the surface you’re about to train on. Make sure grass areas are dry since wet grass can lead to slips and falls that can result in injures ranging from mild to severe. Wear shoes that fit well, have grip and are appropriate for the activity you’re about to participate in.
2. Sunburn
What it is
A sunburn is damage to the skin caused by the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. Most sunburns are mild, resulting in light redness of the skin and that goes away within a day or two. Other burns can be more severe causing swelling and blisters that take longer to heal.
Why it’s Dangerous
Long-term effects of sun damage come with an increased risk of skin cancer and cataracts. Sun damage also leads to premature wrinkling and brown spots.
How to Avoid it
Always wear sunscreen while training outdoors. Apply 30 minutes before training to allow it time to absorb into the skin. For long bouts of activity, be sure to reapply every 2 hours. Though darker clothes provide better protection from the sun than lighter clothes, you still want to cover your entire body with sunscreen because clothing only provides slight protection. Consider buying workout gear that provides protection from sun rays. And make sure to wear sunglasses that also shield against UVA/UVB rays.
3. Dehydration
What it is
Dehydration occurs when your body’s fluid levels become depleted. This can happen pretty easily if you train hard outside in the summertime. The heat can prompt the body to work harder and produce more sweat than normal, which depletes water reserves. If you live in a dry climate, the effect can be even more dramatic.
Why it’s Dangerous
If you lose too much fluid, your body can’t function normally, and dehydration can even be fatal. If you’re dehydrated you might feel weak, irritable, anxious or dizzy. You could faint—or worse.
How to Avoid it
Before going outside, be sure to drink plenty of water. And every 20 minutes, drink at least 8 ounces of water. Avoid caffeinated energy drinks because they’re a diuretic and will increase water loss. Water is best, but non-caffeinated sports drinks are a good option for long-duration exercise sessions, since they replace electrolytes such as sodium and potassium.
4. Heat Exhaustion
What it is
Heat exhaustion is usually accompanied by dehydration, and the illness can come from a lack of water or salt.
Why it’s Dangerous
This is another one that can be fatal if it gets bad enough. When your body’s fluids have been depleted, you may feel incredibly thirsty or weak. You could even faint—or (again) worse. If your body’s salt reserves run too low, you could feel nauseous or dizzy. It can also cause cramps and vomiting.
How to Avoid it
Avoid exercising during times where the heat index is very high—train early in the morning before it gets too hot, or in the evening when it’s cooler. Wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and drink plenty of fluids. Also, wear light-weight, loose fitting clothes.
5. Heat Stroke
What it is
This one’s the most dangerous, and it comes when the body no longer has the ability to control its temperature after long exposure to high heat. Those with heat stroke have an internal body temperature of 105 degrees Fahrenheit or greater.
Why it’s Dangerous
Heat stroke can cause brain damage, and it can mess up other internal organs, as well. Fainting may be the first sign of heat stroke, but there are other symptoms such as lack of sweating, rapid heartbeat, shallow breathing, disorientation or seizures.
How to Avoid it
Follow the same steps to avoiding heat exhaustion and dehydration. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids: 24 ounces of water 2 hours before exercising outdoors, 8 ounces right before training, and 8 ounces every 20 minutes of activity. Avoid the outdoors during heat waves or extremely high temperatures. Wear sunscreen and loose fitting clothes.