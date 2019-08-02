5 Ways to Be a Better Spotter on Bench Presses

Here’s the right way to give your bro a hand the next time he maxes his bench.
by Daniel Braun
Compared with the squat and deadlift, the bench press, we think it’s fair to say, is the least safe when it comes to maxing out. You can drop a barbell while deadlifting or dump it off your back when squatting, but with benching, you’re holding the bar right over your face. So if you see your buddy about to max out on the bench, be sure to spot him. That said, poor spotting technique can lead to a missed lift or—worse—injury.
Here are the five key things you need to know before you give a spot.
svetikd / Getty
1. Talk Beforehand
Before the lifter even sets up, you need to go over a couple of things. First, some benchers like to receive a handoff after counting aloud to three, while others prefer to unrack the bar without help. Also, it’s good to know how many reps they plan on doing so you don’t step in too early. Ask, then spot.
skynesher / Getty
2. Don't Touch the Bar Too Early
It’s proper etiquette to not touch the bar unless it moves downward, unless specified (for forced reps). Some lifters, especially powerlifters, consider this a missed rep.
AzmanL / Getty
3. Don't Use Your Elbows to Lift the Bar
Lifting the bar with your elbows can pull lifters out of a proper position and throw them off-balance, putting them at risk of dropping the bar on themselves. Instead, stand over the bar, pull up, guide it over the lifter’s chest, and then release.
Martin Barraud / Getty
4. Don't Block the Lifter's Vision
A technique that many experienced lifters use is to find a spot on the ceiling and then return the bar to that spot each rep. This helps them maintain proper bar path. So be sure to stand by the lifters but not directly over them.
South_agency / Getty
5. Make Sure You Can Actually Spot
You know how airlines ask passengers in exit rows if they’re capable of opening the door in an emergency? Same idea here: If you’re injured or simply too weak to spot someone properly, there’s no shame in it, and you’re not doing anyone any favors by agreeing to spot.