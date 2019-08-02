5 Ways to Be a Better Spotter on Bench Presses

Compared with the squat and deadlift, the bench press, we think it’s fair to say, is the least safe when it comes to maxing out. You can drop a barbell while deadlifting or dump it off your back when squatting, but with benching, you’re holding the bar right over your face. So if you see your buddy about to max out on the bench, be sure to spot him. That said, poor spotting technique can lead to a missed lift or—worse—injury.

Here are the five key things you need to know before you give a spot.