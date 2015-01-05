Berggren, Hans / Getty

Workout Tips

5 Ways to Run Like an Athlete

If you’re gonna hit the treadmill this year, why not make sure that you’re doing it efficiently?

memhet edip thumbnail by
Berggren, Hans / Getty
View Gallery (5)

The New Year is here which means that everybody is trying to shed those extra few pounds they put on over the holidays. Many of these people are heading to the streets and pounding the pavement, Rocky Balboa style, to do this while others opt for a conveyor belt in the cozy confines of a gym. Of course, we are referring to running.

Unfortunately, many of us have really bad form when it comes to running, which can limit workout efficiency and lead to injuries, neither of which would be good for you as you work to get leaner. Even the slightest deviation from proper running form – uneven stride, improper foot strike, arms crossing the body – can leave you with mystery aches and pains.

But fear not. You don't have to be an Olympic sprinter to make the most out of your runs. Here are my top five tips to ensure you are running as effectively as possible.

5 Ways to Run Like an Athlete
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
ferrantraite / Getty
1. Shoulders + Arms

You may not think about your shoulders or arms much when it comes to running but actually, they play a very important role in your running stride. Proper shoulder positioning allows your upper body to stay relaxed and maintain good posture while running. To avoid lower back pain, try not to lean too far forward and ensure that your shoulders are low and loose. Also, try to hold your elbows at a 90-degree angle and allow your arms to go back and forth aggressively to keep your stride and balance.

2 of 5
Westend61 / Getty
2. Stride

If you are running longer distance, or you’re a fan of steady-state cardio, then lifting your knee slightly will allow you to achieve an efficient running technique. During each stride, as your foot is hitting the ground, it should land directly under your body, with the knee slightly flexed. If your lower leg extends out in front of you then your stride is too long and your body will take an unnecessary beating. If you are practicing sprinting then you will need to lift the knees much higher to achieve maximum leg power. Speed is a product of stride length and stride frequency.

3 of 5
Vincent Starr Photography / Getty
3. Foot Position

Ensure that your toes are pointed in the direction in which you are running. When your feet are landing, they should land between the heel and midfoot and then should roll forward onto your toes. A 2007 study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that most successful competitive runners land this way. Also ensure that when landing that your feet hit the ground as lightly as possible. If you’re footfalls are on the quiet side, you’re likely doing a good job of helping your body absorb the force of each stride. If you are doing sprint intervals, your foot strike should be more forward on your foot.

4 of 5
BraunS / Getty
4. Head Position

Always look straight ahead, in the direction in which you are running, as looking an alternative directions can hinder your balance and can also put you off your stride. So keep your eyes off the TV in the corner of the gym and wait for that hottie to cross your field of vision or else your stride can get sloppy, inefficient and even dangerous. 

5 of 5
gilaxia / Getty
5. Breathing

Many people have terrible habits when it comes to breathing while running and you need oxygen to power your run. If you aren’t breathing properly, you will affect your body’s ability to burn glycogen and burn fat. While running, breathe through your mouth and allow your diaphragm to lift and retract – this is referred to as belly breathing. This will help increase your endurance.

Topics:
Comments