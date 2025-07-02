28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
No matter the season, everyone wishes they had chiseled abs. It’s the ultimate sign of being at a peak level of fitness. Unfortunately, not everyone was genetically gifted with a six pack, so how do you get your abs into amazing shape? Thankfully, we’ve got your back. Here are some practical exercises to make sure you can go shirtless with confidence the next time you hit the beach.
Visible abs are made of the upper abdominals, obliques (sides), the lower abdominals, and the rectus abdominis. When working abs you need to hit all of these regions and the following workout helps you do just that.
