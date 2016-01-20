5 Common Mistakes Men Make While Trying to Build Bigger Calves

Some people are born into money. Some people are born with amazing intellect. Others are born with a gifted voice, or the ability to just pick up an instrument and play. And then there are those that are born with massive calves. Don’t you just hate those people? Ok, maybe hate is too strong a word, but I know I certainly envy those bodybuilders that rarely ever do so much as a calf raise, yet display thickly developed muscle from knee to ankle. And there are plenty of those types out there—the real kicker being that some of them might not be bodybuilders at all.

As for me, I was born with toothpicks for calves, and although I've added a good six inches to them, they remain a weakness. That said, adding a half-a-foot to any muscle is nothing to sneeze at. Heck, if my calves were at least decent when I began lifting, they would be rather formidable at this point. So, if I could add six inches to my crappy calves, imagine what you could accomplish as long as you avoid the following mistakes.