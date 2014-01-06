6 Habits Every Highly Effective Lifter Should Have

1. Don't Just Lift...Carry

Most of what we do to start a new workout program involves picking stuff up and putting it down – overcoming gravity vertically, one rep at a time. But what about moving weight horizontally, from A to B?

“I think that we need to add more loaded carries and pushes to our workouts,” says Justin Grinnell, CSCS, owner of State of Fitness (www.mystateoffitness.com) in Michigan. “Sled pushes, farmer walks, rack carries, sled drags, overhead carries and goblet carries build tons of muscle and strength.”

These moves add a great way to spice up your conditioning that transcends the treadmill. Don’t have access to a combine-style gym? You can build various implements with little-to-no-budget using things that exist in most households such as wheelbarrows, suitcases even heavy stones. The awkward nature of these implements has the added benefit of building dynamic core strength.