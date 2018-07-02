6 Moves to Target Undertrained Muscles

Squats, deadlifts, and bench presses will get you big, but taking care of your smaller muscles—like your rotator cuff, low traps, and gluteus medius—will keep you injury-free. Think of them as your body’s support system, which stabilizes your larger muscles. Without them firing on all cylinders, you’re screwed.

For example, in the journal Clinical Biomechanics, researchers showed that improper length-tension ratios in the rotator cuff can result in poor muscle function and early muscle fatigue, which predisposes one to injury. So give smaller muscles the attention they deserve by working these moves—suggested by Matt Pudvah, head strength coach for the Sport Performance Institute at Manchester Athletic Club in Massachusetts—into your routine.