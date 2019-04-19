Cultura RM Exclusive/Corey Jenkins / Getty
Workout Tips
6 Reasons Your Muscles Aren’t Growing
Make these changes in your routine to make sure you're still seeing gains.
Once you've been training at the same gym for many years, you tend to see the same people over and over again. And I must admit, as a coach/trainer in this industry for nearly 30 years, I often find myself observing others as they work out (between my own sets, of course), and wondering why they never seem to change.
I think back to the way they looked several years earlier and realize that the vast majority carry about the same amount of muscle now as they did then, despite spending hours each week pushing and pulling on barbells, dumbbells, cables, and machines. Does this scenario describe you? If so, read on to discover six ways that may be limiting your muscle growth.
1 of 6
PeopleImages / Getty
2 of 6
Hero Images / Getty
3 of 6
skynesher / Getty
4 of 6
svetikd / Getty
5 of 6
Hero Images / Getty
6 of 6
Westend61 / Getty