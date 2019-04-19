6 Reasons Your Muscles Aren’t Growing

1. Not Enough Sleep

This is something I find myself reminding my clients and fellow gym rats about all the time. If you're not getting enough sleep, you won't build very much muscle, regardless of whether or not you're training intensely each day, eating a proper diet, and taking all of the right supplements. Why? It’s simple: Sleep is the period of time that our body uses to recuperate, recover, repair, and rebuild.

We don't grow muscle tissue while in the gym, or even at the dinner table, but in bed while we rest. Suboptimal recovery equals suboptimal hypertrophy. Sleep at least seven to eight hours each night if you want to get the most out of your hard work.