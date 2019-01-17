6 Ways to Take Your Physique to the Next Level

“Complacency is the enemy of progress.” It’s so simple, yet so very true. These words ring loud in just about every aspect of life, but they reverberate most profoundly in the gym.

Going through the motions when pounding the iron will not lead to new gains in size or strength beyond the first year two of training, so it's imperative to find new ways to step things up if you're serious about taking your physique to the next level. Here are some suggestions to set you on the path toward gargantuan gains.