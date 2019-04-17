7 Sure Signs You’re Overtraining

When it comes to following your fitness routine to a T, it’s easy to get caught up and ignore the signs that you’re overtraining. While some of us assume sore muscles are signs we trained hard in the gym, the truth is overtraining can affect you in a variety of ways. This can range from feeling tired all the time, having mood swings, to the inability to think clearly, feeling pain in your joints, and more.

Chances are, you’ve experienced some of signs of overtraining without realizing it. Read on to learn the surefire signs that you’ve been overtraining and need to scale it back a notch.