8 Simple Habits to Get Leaner Than Ever This Year

1. Avoid Processed Carbs

Calorie-dense, nutritionally poor, and laden with refined oils, processed carbs should be avoided at all costs. There are simply too many health issues associated with refined carbohydrates, like insulin problems, increased cravings, obesity, and heart disease.

As a rule of thumb, avoid any carbs that come in a box. Instead, favor whole carb sources like fresh fruits, potatoes, yams, brown rice, quinoa, and Ezekiel bread. When you go out to restaurants, skip the bread and order another portion of meat (which is actually tastier than bread, too).