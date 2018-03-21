8 Tips to Build an Upper Body Like Instagram Sensation Sergi Constance

8. Take a Number

One good way to increase your pullup performance—and, consequently, the size and quality of your lats—is to hit the pullup bar. And only the pullup bar...for an unseemly number of reps.

A good target for a pullup novice is 100. Keeping in mind that this will be the only work you put in for your back all week, park yourself at the bar and complete as many sets to failure as it takes to reach 100 reps, resting no more than 60 seconds between sets. This may mean multiple sets of only one or two reps. Once you hit 100, perform two to three negative reps where you “jump” yourself into position at the fully contracted position and take seven to 10 seconds to lower yourself on each rep.

Not a novice? No worries. Choose the number of pullups you can do to failure, then multiply that number by 10. Then, find a good masseuse.

Pro Tip: If you do decide to take on this or any other pullup-driven challenge, it’s important to know how to pull to get the most out of each rep. Lee Boyce, C.P.T. (leeboycetraining.com), offers the following words of wisdom for getting to the bar.

“For pullups, arch your back,” he says. “Most people are taught the hollow-body cue, which doesn’t make biomechanical sense when you think about the way the shoulder blades act on the thoracic spine. If you want to make your back muscles shorten, your thoracic region needs to extend during the lift—there’s no way around it. Try engaging the abs less and focusing on retracting the shoulder blades as you come up, and you’ll engage your lats much more.”