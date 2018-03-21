Workout Tips
8 Tips to Build an Upper Body Like Instagram Sensation Sergi Constance
Size, striations, and separation—chase this trinity of upper-body traits with this rundown of expert-crafted techniques to build a physique worthy of Instagram fame.
This is not a misprint: It’s time to start getting ready for the beach (and all the pictures you’re going to take on the beach). Sure, parts of the country are still buried in snow and warm temps are still a couple of months away. But is it ever really too early to start contemplating your grand reveal for summer? We contend it is not. And not just because we’re M&F, either. The reality is that appreciable upper-body development—the kind being showcased here by Spanish IFBB physique pro Sergi Constance—takes time to cultivate. So why not start today? This arsenal of tips and workouts does not necessarily represent the foundation of said aesthetic but rather a toolbox that you can draw from to start taking your upper-body training to the next level.
Click through for eight tactics to build a herculean upper body.