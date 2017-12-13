The Best Muscle-Torching Substitutes for Sled Pushes

What are some good substitutes for sled pushes?

—Ben L., Camden, NJ

One option is to crouch down and push the belt of a turned-off treadmill with your hands. You can also stack weight plates onto a towel and push them across any smooth surface. Lastly, you can do isometric wall pushes. Stand in front of a wall in your socks on a hardwood floor. Extend your arms and begin to drive your legs forward. These three moves all mimic sled pushes and recruit the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.

Beth Bishop is the owner of Phoenix Effect in Los Angeles, CA.

