How the Safety Squat Bar Can Reboot Your Front Squat

WHAT IT IS:

The safety squat bar has a pad in the center and two handles that point perpendicularly to the bar. It's made to sit at the base of your neck with the handles pointing forward, but if you flip it around so the handles point back, you have a front squat apparatus that's gentler on your shoulders and easier to grip.

HOW TO USE IT:

Hold it for a front squat as you would a regular bar, bracing it with your hands crossed over. There should be a half-inch or so of space between your neck and the pad, allowing you to breathe better. When you squat, you'll find it's easier to keep your body upright.

TARGET THE QUADS:

Front squats hit the quads better than the classic back squat, and they result in less strain on your lower back.