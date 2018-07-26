Is Running Before Workouts Detrimental to Muscle Gain?

I want to build strength. Is running before my workouts a bad idea? — Donnie S., Eugene, OR

I suggest running after you train. While five to 10 minutes of low-intensity running is a decent warmup, cardio sessions that last longer than five minutes pre-workout can lead to muscular fatigue and use up energy stores that could play a huge role in helping you push more weight and attain new PRs.

To get the most bang for your buck with your workout, you should start chasing pavement after you’ve crushed it in the gym. As a bonus, you’ve already exhausted most of your glycogen (body fuel) while lifting, so doing cardio afterward will help you burn fat as fuel.

— Chris Gray, C.S.C.S.

Run Toward Your Goals

Looking to burn more fat or prioritize your ability to build strength? A recent ACE-commissioned study suggests that you hit the streets, trail, or treadmill after you hit the weights.