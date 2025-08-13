28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Building muscle is phenomenal, but muscle without strength is like owning a sports car you never take out of first gear. Strength training takes those muscles and teaches them to do something—push more weight, pull with more force, and handle whatever challenges you throw at your body.
To help us cut through the noise and get to the facts, we’re bringing back our favorite guest lecturer: Mike Young, Ph.D., Kinesiology, Director of Performance & Sports Science at Athletic Lab in Morrisville, NC. He’ll help explain what strength training is, how it works, and how to do it the right way.
By the end of this session, you’ll understand the principles of getting stronger, know which lifts should anchor your program, and walk away with a clear plan for building strength that lasts.
Class is back in session.
Strength training, in simple scientific terms, is training your body to produce more force. According to Dr. Young, “Strength training is focused on training the body to produce higher levels of force. This is most optimally achieved through training that emphasizes high load (typically above 85% of your one-rep max), low repetitions, and sufficient rest between sets.”
For the average person, building strength means improving the ability to lift, carry, push, and pull with stability and control. It’s about making daily life easier and maintaining independence as you age. For athletes, strength is more specific. Dr. Young explains, “For athletes, true strength is more nuanced and much more task-specific. Typically, we’re concerned with maximal force output, explosiveness, and the ability to generate high force quickly.”
Much of the strength you gain early on is not from adding muscle but from improving how your nervous system works. These are called neuromuscular adaptations. Your body learns to recruit more muscle fibers, fire them more efficiently, and reduce the natural “brakes” that limit force output. In other words, your nervous system gets better at using the muscles you already have.
There are two ways to measure strength:
Dr. Young notes that larger individuals tend to excel in absolute strength. In contrast, relative strength is critical for athletes in weight-class sports or anyone who wants strength without unnecessary mass.
Strength training requires a different approach than hypertrophy. Rather than chasing a pump or training with higher volume, you’re teaching your body to produce maximum force with heavy loads. Dr. Young lays out the key principles:
These principles work together to build strength safely and effectively. When in doubt, prioritize quality over quantity and treat technique as a non-negotiable part of training.
Compound lifts are the backbone of any solid strength program. These multi-joint movements engage large amounts of muscle mass, allow you to lift heavier loads, and create the most significant return on your training.
A strength program built around these movements will develop total-body capacity that translates well beyond the weight room.
These templates follow Dr. Young’s recommendations for sets, reps, rest, and frequency. They center on heavy compound lifts while adding a small amount of accessory work to support weak points and overall balance.
Strength training is simple, but simple does not mean easy. Plenty of lifters spend months in the gym without getting stronger because they overlook the fundamentals or get stuck in bad habits. These mistakes do more than slow progress; they can lead to injuries, burnout, or both.
If your goal is lasting strength, avoid these common pitfalls:
Skipping the basics for fancy lifts: The core compound movements will give you the most significant strength return. Do not waste most of your session on advanced variations until you master the fundamentals.
Every good class ends with a review. Strength 101 is no different. You now know what real strength training looks like, how to structure it, and what mistakes to avoid. Before you leave the classroom, here are the essentials to remember:
Strength training is about teaching your body to produce more force using heavy loads and low reps.
Focus on compound lifts like squats, deadlifts, presses, pull-ups, and lunges to build a foundation of total-body strength.
Train in the 3–6 rep range for 3–10 sets per lift, resting 2–5 minutes between sets for full recovery.
Progress by adding 3–5% load weekly or increasing reps, but only when technique stays sharp.
Strength grows with recovery. Get 7–9 hours of sleep, schedule rest days, and use deload weeks to keep progress sustainable.
Class dismissed. In the next installment, we’ll tackle the next pillar of training and keep building your back-to-school curriculum for long-term results.