What Daily Undulating Periodization Is, and How to Do it

Daily Undulating Periodization (DUP) is simply a way of organizing your training—based around compound movements like the deadlift, bench press, squat, and clean and jerk—by varying the sets and reps.

For example: During a training week, you will do the same movements each time you’re in the gym, but perform a different rep scheme—typically the sets and reps cycle between 4x12, 6x3, and 5x5—for each of those movements (hence the term undulating).

By doing each lift three times per week, you’ll become more proficient at the exercise. And the undulating rep scheme ensures that you won’t burn out as you cycle between a light, moderate, and heavy load for each.

Jim Smith is a renowned strength coach and the founder of Diesel Strength and Conditioning.

FREE TRAINING APP:

Download the 2017 M&F Starter’s Guide free on Apple or Android.