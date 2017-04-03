10 Thrilling Moments from the Ultimate WrestleMania

Courtesy of the WWE

Shane McMahon came to WrestleMania ready for the 'Phenomenal' AJ Styles—holding his own with a combination of MMA reversals and delivering those death-defying leaps of faith that has made 'Shane-o-mac' so thrilling to watch.

After blasting Styles with the Coast to Coast (a devastating flying kick that stretches from one end of the ring to the other), the phenomenal one kicked out. Desperate to win, McMahon would miscalculate and elbow himself straight through a ringside table. Even a stunning Shooting Star Press would fail to leave its mark.

There's a reason many critics call Styles the best wrestler of this generation, and he would cement that with a crushing Styles Clash, pinning McMahon for the 1-2-3.