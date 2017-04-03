News

10 Thrilling Moments from the Ultimate WrestleMania

What went down, and how?

Need to Know

Citrus Bowl At Max Capacity For Wrestlemaia 33.
On Sunday, April 2, WWE presented its 33rd WrestleMania before a Camping World Stadium record attendance of 75,245. Muscle & Fitness brings you all the action from the "Show of Shows."

1. Shane McMahon Takes AJ Styles to the Limit

Shane McMahon Jumps Over AJ Styles
Shane McMahon came to WrestleMania ready for the 'Phenomenal' AJ Styles—holding his own with a combination of MMA reversals and delivering those death-defying leaps of faith that has made 'Shane-o-mac' so thrilling to watch. 

After blasting Styles with the Coast to Coast (a devastating flying kick that stretches from one end of the ring to the other), the phenomenal one kicked out. Desperate to win, McMahon would miscalculate and elbow himself straight through a ringside table. Even a stunning Shooting Star Press would fail to leave its mark. 

There's a reason many critics call Styles the best wrestler of this generation, and he would cement that with a crushing Styles Clash, pinning McMahon for the 1-2-3. 

2. Youth Trumps Experience

Kevin Owens Jumps From The Top Rope Onto Chris Jericho
In a match for Jericho's United States Championship, Owens set out to prove himself the better wrestler, and take the title in the process. Owens and Jericho would trade high-impact moves such as a Double Underhook into a Power Bomb by Owens, and a Top-Rope Frankensteiner by 'Y2J', but the finish came when Owens put Jericho out of action with a further power bomb—dropping his opponent back-first into the side of the ring. 

Youth would trump experience with Owens gaining the U.S. title and those all-important bragging rights. 

3. Bayley Gets a Grip

Bayley Drops An Elbow On Nia Jax
With Bayley winning her WWE women's title thanks to assistance from BFF Sasha Banks, critics had been questioning whether the 'Hug Life' star could hold on to her gold at WrestleMania 33.

The former 'Horse Women' would team up to eliminate the larger Nia Jax first. The aftermath would see the remaining girls throw caution to the wind with a series of high-risk moves. A crowd pleaser for sure.

But this would be Bayley’s defining WrestleMania moment. Charlotte showed promise by pinning Banks, but in the end it didn't matter.

A top rope Elbow Drop brought back fond memories of Randy Savage, as Bayley paid tribute to the 'Macho Man' en route to a very respectable Women's Championship defense. 

4. The Hardy Boyz Return and DELETE

The Hardy Boys Return To The WWE
A WrestleMania dream ladder match was made with the last-second insertion of Matt and Jeff Hardy—but could they DELETE the competition? Yes, they could.

A vintage Twist of Fate by Matt, followed by a heart-stopping Swanton Bomb by Jeff, would change the WWE landscape—giving us brand new Tag Team Champions. The crowd went crazy for the returning superstars. 

5. Nikki Bella is Set to Become the Total Bride

John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella
The long-running feud between John Cena/Nikki Bella, and The Miz/Maryse came to a head at WrestleMania 33.

Al Roker (introducing himself as "Chocolate Thunder") kicked off the proceedings, introducing the two teams battling for the right to call themselves the true "IT" couple of WWE. 

Bella would make great chemistry with Super Cena, as the two took it to their obnoxious foes. A double Attitude Adjustment would confirm them as the supreme "IT" couple in WWE...but the story didn't end there. 

Following the match, Cena "popped the question" in front of the thousands in Orlando, and the millions watching on TV around the world. With her soulmate on one knee, Bella said, "Yes!" 

6. Seth Rollins Turns the Tables

Seth Rollins Celebrates Victory.
In a WrestleMania first, Triple H would make his entrance to the ring accompanied by wife, Stephanie, and a motorcycle police escort.

Triple H looked to conquer Rollins with a DDT on the broadcast commentary table. "The Game" then put the hurt on Rollins' knee with an offense designed to exploit an earlier injury. It all seemed like the perfect plan, but Triple H's overconfidence would lead to his eventual downfall because Rollins had come to win.

Some criminal assistance from Stephanie would put "The Game" back on track, but Seth ruled the day. A botched plan to cheat Rollins left Stephanie in bits as she went hurtling through a ringside table. This Game is not over.

7. RKO From Outta Nowhere

Randy Orton Hits Bray Wyatt With a RKO.
In a match that featured elements of the supernatural, third-generation wrestler Randy Orton attempted to defeat the 'Eater of Worlds' for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. With mind games turned up to stratospheric levels, Orton would be subjected to seeing sinister graphics projected onto the canvas—including images of worms and maggots.

An RKO outta nowhere would put pay to Bray Wyatt’s tricks however, bringing him a ninth WWE championship run. 

8. Brock Rules the WWE Universe Again

Brock Lesnar Prepares A F5 With Goldberg On His Shoulders.
In the months leading up to this WrestleMania 33 rematch, Goldberg had dominated Brock Lesnar like no superstar before him, taking his Universal Championship at last year's Survivor Series. Having everything to prove, "The Beast Incarnate" set out to devour his opponent. 

Both men had obviously trained for the match of their lives. An early Lesnar offense rocked champ Goldberg, but it only seemed to make him angry as he retaliated with a Spear that destroyed a ringside barrier, and very nearly destroyed Lesnar, too.

With the titans trading power moves, the short but explosive match exceeded all expectations. Lesnar took Goldberg on a tour of Suplex City, making 10 stops along the way. 

Leaving Goldberg vulnerable, the beast would deliver an F5 before pinning him and taking home the WWE Universal Championship. 

9. Naomi Lays the SmackDown on the WWE Women's Division

Naomi Wrestles With Alexa Bliss
The odds were stacked against Alexa Bliss, being required to defend her SmackDown Live! Women’s championship against every available woman on the roster—in a single match. 

With hometown favorite Naomi back in action, "Little Miss Bliss" would ultimately submit to "The Glow." Naomi is your new Champion. 

10. Roman Reigns Becomes the 'Big Dog' of WWE

Roman Reigns Chokes The Undertaker.
In a battle for territorial rights, The Undertaker would relinquish his yard to Roman Reigns. 

The Undertaker brought the fight straight to Reigns, but a Spear left the Deadman crashing through another commentary table. Seemingly unbeatable, 'Taker would sit right back up and looked set to win with his iconic Last Rights power bomb. 

The Gravedigger would pummel Reigns with a steel chair, but attempts to finish him off with a Tombstone Pile Driver missed the spot. Reigns would gain back the advantage with his own chair shots. 

In the end, The Undertaker was put to rest by the hungrier dog. Reigns' never-say-die attitude took the victory, and the keys to the yard. 

In a moment WWE fans will never forget, The Undertaker left his hat, coat, and gloves in the ring. In their eyes, the Deadman will live forever.

