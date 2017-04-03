10 Thrilling Moments from the Ultimate WrestleMania

Courtesy of the WWE
In a battle for territorial rights, The Undertaker would relinquish his yard to Roman Reigns.
The Undertaker brought the fight straight to Reigns, but a Spear left the Deadman crashing through another commentary table. Seemingly unbeatable, 'Taker would sit right back up and looked set to win with his iconic Last Rights power bomb.
The Gravedigger would pummel Reigns with a steel chair, but attempts to finish him off with a Tombstone Pile Driver missed the spot. Reigns would gain back the advantage with his own chair shots.
In the end, The Undertaker was put to rest by the hungrier dog. Reigns' never-say-die attitude took the victory, and the keys to the yard.
In a moment WWE fans will never forget, The Undertaker left his hat, coat, and gloves in the ring. In their eyes, the Deadman will live forever.
