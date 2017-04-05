How Naps Can Help Your Brain

If you wish you could justify taking a nap in the middle of the day, keep reading. Research shows that your afternoon snoozing could lead to better brain function.

Scientists monitored roughly 3,000 Chinese adults ages 65 and up, and found that hour-long afternoon naps led to improved cognition and memory. Almost 60% of the people taking part in the study said that they nap after lunch for between 30 minutes and more than 90 minutes, with the most popular nap length falling around 60 minutes.

The research was published in your favorite publication, the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

