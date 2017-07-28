10 Style Essentials That Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe

Courtesy SuitSupply
“Even if your style of dress is mostly casual, you need at least one suit for job interviews, business meetings, cocktail parties, and weddings,” Harris says. “Always make your first suit purchase a solid, navy blue. Then you can expand your closet to incorporate less versatile colors and patterns.”
Fit tip: Select a relaxed fit, rather than a slim style, with side vents, minimal shoulder padding, and a regular lapel width, Harris instructs. “If your budget doesn’t allow for a custom suit, suit separates are a great option.” This lets you choose the sizes that will best fit your broad shoulders and small waist. If you go this route, you may still need to get a few things fixed by a tailor, but the cost of perfecting the suit will likely be far less than trying to get the perfect model off the rack. For an even better fit, Harris suggests looking into ‘muscle fit’ suit separates, which will eliminate the need for a major tailor overhaul even further.