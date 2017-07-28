10 Style Essentials That Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe

Tara Moore / Getty

“A white button-down is a classic, and one that always makes a suit—or even a pair of jeans—look more pulled-together and professional,” says Scherer. “Every man should have at least one in a fabric that doesn't wrinkle too easily, like a cotton blend.” And if you can only buy one or two shirts, avoid anything with French cuffs (they typically require cufflinks), which won’t look right with jeans or twill pants.

Fit tip: “Slim-fit shirts can often be too tight and make you look like a sausage,” Harris cautions. Harris suggests buying “athletic fit” dress shirts by brands like Hugh & Crye, Tommy Hilfiger, and Express, while Scherer says shirts with back pleats (sometimes called darts) are the way to go. “They are helpful for broader shoulders as they give a little and allow the fabric to drape easier.”

No matter what type of shirt you wind up buying, you should be able to fit two fingers between the collar and your neck when it’s buttoned. You should also have a bit of wiggle room across the chest and at the shoulders.