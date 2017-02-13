The Fitness Ageless Wonders

From: Houston, TX
Stats: Bodybuilder, Personal Trainer, Founder Of Own Your Age Fitness
Gantt hadn’t been in a gym before her mid-50s. But when her son, a competitive swimmer with USA Swimming, started Dryland training, she tagged along. “I fell in love with the whole environment,” she says.
After she started strength training, along with walking (and eventually running) at a local track and removing fast food from her diet, Gantt began to notice real changes in her body. The mother of three was also going through a divorce at the time, and she found that going to the gym twice a day helped relieve some of the stress.
“I discovered I liked lifting weights and seeing the definition emerge,” she says. “I started working hard and challenged myself to lift heavier.”
Gantt also made friends with a group of competitors about 20 years younger than her, and she was inspired to join them in training for an upcoming show. “I was a little intimidated by getting onstage in a bikini, but I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it,” she says. Although she didn’t walk away with a trophy, Gantt says she felt like a winner. “Just having the confidence to go out there was all I needed to feel good,” she says.
Competing in her 50s helped give gantt more confidence offstage.
SEE ALSO: Christie Brinkley Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit At Age 63
A registered nurse for more than 40 years, Gantt decided to share her newfound love of fitness with her patients and her peers. “I see firsthand how the body declines, and how much fitness can help to delay the aging process,” she says. Three years ago she earned her fitness certification and started working on a fitness video program for seniors that focused on strength, endurance, posture, balance, and flexibility. She calls it Own Your Age fitness because she does exactly that. “I’m not going to just sit around and get old,” she says. “I know aging is a natural process and will happen, but it’s not about getting older; it’s about getting better.”
"I want the second half of my life to be even better than the first."
Workout schedule:
5–6 days a week, combo of cardio and weights
Max leg press:
400 pounds
Clean food faves:
Chicken, turkey, and salmon
Favorite body part:
to work: Arms. “It’s the first place you see results.”