Michelle Lewin Shares Her Hardcore Butt Exercise

Thirty-one-year-old fitness model Michelle Lewin shared one of the exercises she uses to build bigger buns on her Instagram. She urged her followers to "Try it! Film it! Post it! Tag me!"

In the video above, Lewin sets up a flat bench under a Smith machine and lies flat on it on her stomach. With her pelvis pressed into the bench, she places her feet under the bar of the Smith machine and begins pressing upward, bringing her knees down to either side of the bench on the descent. When performing this move, it's important to remember to press from the glutes. This move is also great at strengthening the lower back.

Add this move to your butt workout to feel the burn.