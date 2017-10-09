Video: Interview With Stuntwoman Tara Macken

You may not recognize Tara Macken at first glance, but it's likely that you've seen her on the big screen before—not playing the lead role in your favorite film, but filling in for that actress when the going gets tough in the movie and some stunts are in order. The stuntwoman's roster includes hits like The Hunger Games, Iron Man 3, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Furious 7, and a laundry list of action films that required some insane stunts.

To pull it all off, Macken utilizes her background in gymnastics, dance, and martial arts, which she developed once she set her heart on pursuing stunts for a living. She initially moved out to L.A. to start acting, but found out she could, in her own words, "have a whole career doing the best part of acting and skip everything else." So, yeah, she's a total badass right to the core.

Watch the full interview above to learn more about the insanely fit stuntwoman, and find out what her plans are for the future.