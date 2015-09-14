Know What To Eat Before, During, And After Your Workout

This article was written by our friends at Pretty Fit

Just like a car can't run without fuel, your body can't perform optimally without proper nutrition. When it comes to working out and training, having the right eating and supplementation habits can maximize the benefits of your hard work.

Studies show that proper nutrition timing can benefit muscle recovery, growth, athletic potential and body composition. This means that when you eat certain foods at the right times, you can accomplish your goals faster. Let's take a look at pre, intra and post-workout nutrition, and samples of meals or snacks for each.

PRE-WORKOUT NUTRITION

Have you ever experienced low blood sugar while working out? It's awful. Your head hurts, your body aches, and you feel weak compared to your normal self. This typically happens because you are not eating enough that day or enough before your workout.

It turns out that proper pre-workout nutrition is not only important for keeping you energized during a workout, it also is key to maximizing your protein synthesis (muscle growth) and recovery after you workout.

Protein and Carbs Pre-Workout

Consuming protein and carbohydrates before a workout has a greater influence on muscle growth than protein and carbohydrates ingested post workout, according to studies. During exercise, elevated levels of protein and carbohydrates in your system allow for greater delivery of amino acids to your muscles while you work out. This leads to more muscle growth than if you were to only eat post-workout. Eat a light carb and protein-rich snack about 15 minutes to 45 minutes before your workout to maximize muscle growth and strength.

Our recommendations for pre-workout foods: