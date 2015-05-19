6 Moves for Sculpted, Sexy Abs

Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine

• Start in a full plank position, toes on gliders (or use a towel if you’re on a wood or tile floor, or paper plates if on carpet) with legs together and hands on the floor under your shoulders. Rotate hips to the left, keeping legs together.

• Pressing into balls of feet, pull both knees toward left elbow. Hold for 2 counts, then twist knees toward right elbow. Extend legs back to plank with hips turned to the right.

• Repeat, this time with hips turned to the right and pulling both knees toward right elbow as you hold for 2 counts, then twist left, then back to start. Do 3 sets of 10 reps, alternating sides. (One tuck on each side equals one rep.)