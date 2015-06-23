How to Burn More Calories in Less Time

Warm up for 5–10 minutes with a brisk walk or jog on the treadmill, then do the following seven sets in order:
Set 1
- Weighted Plyo Lunge with Twist: 1 min.
- Treadmill Sprint: 15% incline, 1 min.
Do this twice.
Active Recovery: Chest Press: 1 set, 10–15 reps
Set 2
- Weighted Jump Squat with Shoulder Press: 90 sec.
- Treadmill Run: medium/fast pace at 10% incline, 90 sec.
Do this twice.
Active Recovery: Chest Flye: 1 set, 10–15 reps
Set 3
- One-arm Kettlebell Swing*: 1 min.
- Treadmill Sprint: 5% incline, 1 min.
Do this twice.
*Switch arms with second set.
Active Recovery: Forearm Plank: 1 min.
Set 4
- Double Burpee: 90 sec.
- Treadmill Sprint: 7% incline, 90 sec.
Do this twice.
Active Recovery: Overhead Triceps Extension: 1 set, 10–15 reps
Set 5
- Squat Jack with Lat Pulldown: 60 sec.
- Treadmill Run: medium/fast pace at 15% incline, 1 min.
Do this twice.
Active Recovery: Triceps Pushup with Plank Row: 1 set, 10–15 reps
Set 6
- Spider Pushup: 1 min.
- Treadmill Sprint: 10% incline, 1 min.
Do this twice.
Active Recovery: Weighted V-up: 1 set, 10–15 reps
Set 7
- Narrow Squat Walk with Hammer Curl: 2 min.
- Treadmill Run: medium/fast pace at 12% incline, 2 min.
Do this twice.
Active Recovery: Biceps Curl: 1 set, 10–15 reps