How to Burn More Calories in Less Time

The secret to incredible calorie burn while sculpting lean, functional muscle? You have to be ready to leave your old sets and reps routine in the dust. This fat-fighting workout from Cari Shoemate, creator of the popular Bombshell Bootcamp in Houston, TX, incorporates intervals that are split 50/50 between dynamic strength moves and brief treadmill sprints and is designed to keep your muscles screaming for the exit. “This workout incorporates moves both for girls who love to lift and those who love cardio,” says Shoemate. “It keeps things moving at such a fast pace that you’ll be done before you know it while torching a ton of calories.”

Active-recovery strength moves balance out body parts so you’re firing up one area while another recovers. To make things harder, use a heavier weight or increase your running speed or reduce rest between sets. The entire workout—modeled by IFBB Bikini Pro Tawna Eubanks—will take about an hour to hit every major muscle while clearing out your cardio for the day.

