The Ultimate Calorie-Blasting HIIT Tabata Circuit

Get your sweat on with these full-body moves to boost your metabolism.

Duration 40 minutes
Exercises 6
Trainer: Kelly Lee, master trainer, grokker.com

Instagram: coachkelly_fit2bx

“This full-body Tabata workout will boost your metabolism and quickly raise your heart rate as your body works hard to keep up. Start with a 3- to 5-minute warmup with dynamic stretches and finish with a 3- to 5-minute cooldown.” - Kelly Lee

How to do it:

Do as many reps as you can of each move for 20 seconds at a high intensity, followed by 10 seconds of rest. Repeat 8 times per exercise. Rest 1 minute between moves.

(Take 2 to 3 minutes after burpees.)

HIIT Tabata Circuit

Exercise 1

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
8 sets
20 sec. reps
10 sec. rest
With or without weights.

Exercise 2

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
8 sets
20 sec. reps
10 sec. in child's pose rest

Exercise 3

Crunch You'll need: No Equipment How to
Crunch thumbnail
8 sets
20 sec. reps
10 sec. rest
Basic, legs in tabletop, or full double crunch.

Exercise 4

Burpee How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
8 sets
20 sec. reps
10 sec. rest
Rest an extra minute or two before the next move in the circuit.

Exercise 5

General Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
exercise image placeholder
8 sets
20 sec. reps
10 sec. in child’s pose with palms up. rest
Options: plank-ups or mountain climbers.

Exercise 6

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
8 sets
20 sec. reps
10 sec. rest
