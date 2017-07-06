The Ultimate Calorie-Blasting HIIT Tabata Circuit

Trainer: Kelly Lee, master trainer, grokker.com

Instagram: coachkelly_fit2bx

“This full-body Tabata workout will boost your metabolism and quickly raise your heart rate as your body works hard to keep up. Start with a 3- to 5-minute warmup with dynamic stretches and finish with a 3- to 5-minute cooldown.” - Kelly Lee

How to do it:

Do as many reps as you can of each move for 20 seconds at a high intensity, followed by 10 seconds of rest. Repeat 8 times per exercise. Rest 1 minute between moves.

(Take 2 to 3 minutes after burpees.)