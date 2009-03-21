5 Healthy, Muscle-Building Snacks

trail mix
You don’t have to be lost in the woods to reap the benefits of this riff on trail mix. Jerky cranks up the protein numbers, while the hunger-quelling healthy fats in the nuts help tame any vending-machine temptation. Plain popcorn provides antioxidants and fiber.
Pop Secrets: While the golden popcorn at the multiplex is a calorie bomb, researchers found that plain popcorn is a rich source of many of the same disease-fighting antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables.
What You'll Need
Serves 6
- 4 cups plain, air-popped popcorn
- 4 oz jerky, chopped
- ½ cup unsalted roasted almonds
- ½ cup unsalted roasted cashews
- ¼ cup unsalted shelled pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Directions
- Place all the ingredients in a large container and toss to combine. Divide mixture among sandwich zip-top bags for transport.
Per Serving
311 calories, 15g protein, 30g carbs, 16g fat
Calories Count: The most energy-dense snack in this feature is the Jerky Trail Mix, which clocks in at 311 calories. Cap any snack at 350 calories; if you go beyond that, you’ve stepped into meal territory.
